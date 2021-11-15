Chris Eubank Jr has revealed Roy Jones Jr forces him to listen to his own music while training

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chris Eubank Jr has revealed boxing legend Roy Jones Jr forces him to listen to his music 'all the time' during training camp and says the American is 'a full-time entertainer'.

The boxer son of former world champion Chris Eubank Sr faces Welsh warrior Liam Williams two months after stopping short-notice replacement Wanik Awdijan inside five rounds.

Eubank, 32, and Williams, 29, will face off at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on December 11 what's set to be an exciting fight night for boxing fans.

The 32-year-old has spent the past year or so training

Speaking to talkSPORT on Sunday, Eubank said: “He is a full-time entertainer, in and out of the ring. He loves his rap.

“We train in Pensacola at his gym on his farm, we train to his music all the time, we shadow box to the rhythm of the beat of his songs.

“He actually released a single a couple of months ago at his age and it’s actually pretty good, it is a good song!

“So being in the club with him after the fight, celebrating and having him rap was beautiful to see.”

Eubank also says that he is expecting a 'firefight' when he faces Williams in enemy territory next month - and insists it is the perfect style of fight for him.

The 32-year-old is unbeaten in his past five fights and with 23 knockouts.

He continued: “I enjoy a firefight, I’m not going to lie. If a guy wants to box and move, then it actually makes it easier for me because it is less energy.

“I’m throwing less punches if the guy is running the whole time, but Williams is not that type of guy as far as I have seen.

“I expect him to try to do what he did to [Demetrius] Andrade; try and hunt me down."

"After the first few rounds, I will know what the best tactic is to deal with him.

"I will throw the shots I will see what lands, I will see what doesn’t, I’ll see how he moves and I will either blast him out of there or I will box his head off.

“You guys will have to wait and see which one of my strategies I go with on the night.”

