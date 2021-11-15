Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There’s a danger Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal won’t be at next year’s World Cup.

On Sunday night, Portugal lost 2-1 at home to Serbia meaning they will have to navigate through the playoffs in order to reach Qatar.

Fernando Santos’ side had it in their hands, too.

They only needed a draw and even took the lead after just two minutes through Renato Sanches.

But Dusan Tadic’s equaliser before half-time set up a pulsating second half.

After the break, Portugal invited pressure on themselves as Serbia went in search of a winner.

Then, in the final minute of normal time, they got their reward as Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home.

Cue crazy celebrations in the Estadio da Luz from those associated with Serbia as the Portuguese players collapsed to the floor in devastation.

Meanwhile, those back home in Serbia were also celebrating the dramatic victory.

The party would have no doubt gone long into the night in Serbia.

But they weren’t just celebrating Serbia’s success. They were also celebrating Portugal’s failure - most notably Ronaldo's.

Ronaldo appeared close to tears at full-time before gesticulating angrily towards his manager, Santos.

And Serbia supporters were clearly relishing having got the better of one of the greatest players to have ever played the game.

A video has emerged of dozens of Serbian fans in the streets in their own country performing Ronaldo’s famous ’SIUUUUUUU’ celebration.

VIDEO: Serbia fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo

Funny? Embarrassing? We'll let you be the judge of that.

Either way, Ronaldo surely deserves more respect from opposition fans. He’s one of the greatest players to have ever played the game and football will be a poorer place once he’s retired.

After the match, Ronaldo reacted to the defeat on Instagram, writing: "Football has shown us time and time again that, at times, it is the most winding paths that lead to the most desired outcomes. Yesterday's result was tough, but not enough to get us down. The objective of being present at the 2022 World Cup is still very much alive and we know what we have to do to get there. No excuses. Portugal heading to Qatar."

