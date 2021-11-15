Forza Horizon 5 Goliath Glitch: How To Get Infinite Money or XP

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Goliath Glitch in Forza Horizon 5 is a quickfire way to earn points and money in the game as quickly as possible.

Forza Horizon 5 is a massive open-world racer with a ton of different ways to level up and earn money in the game, but for players that want to get the most amount as quickly as possible, then the Goliath Glitch is the way to do so.

We’ve put together a guide on how you can use the Goliath Glitch in Forza Horizon 5 to earn as much money and XP as possible in the game as quickly as possible.

The glitch was initially discovered by TikToker POPGarage, and to pull it off players need to unlock the Goliath Race in the game.

To unlock the Goliath Race, players need to earn accolade points and unlock the entirety of the Horizon Festival Mexico Mainstage events.

On the fourth unlock, the Goliath Race will be available and can be found on the East coast of the Forza Horizon 5 map.

Read More: Forza Horizon 5: Release Date, Location, Map, Trailer, PS4, Xbox One And Everything You Need To Know

How To Use The Goliath Glitch In Forza Horizon 5

Once you have unlocked the Goliath Race, you’ll be wanting to get yourself prepared to earn as much XP and coin as possible.

Upgrade Your Car

The first thing to do is to fully upgrade your car, as this will act as a massive XP multiplayer in the race itself.

You can do this by pressing the Pause button and going to the Car tab. Once you are there, you should be able to see the Car Mastery option.

Car Mastery allows you to spend skill points on your vehicle, which you can earn by completing skill chains. You’ll need 62 points in total to completely max out your car’s stats.

Creating a Goliath Glitch Blueprint

Once you’ve completed the overall of your vehicle, you’ll want to get into the race itself.

To do this in the best way possible, you’ll need to create a Blueprint for the race. You can create a blueprint by entering the event, selecting solo and then instead of selecting the Horizon Festival Mexico Presents version of The Goliath, select the Horizon Eventlab ‘create blueprint’ option.

Once you’ve clicked on the create blueprint option, then select “Anything Goes” and for Performance Class select “Open.”

Event Lab Settings

Ok so now you’ll want to be putting in the correct Event Lab settings. By selecting Event Settings, you can reduce the number of Drivatars down to zero, as well as picking the number of laps (up to fifty).

It’s worth noting that 50 laps in the Goliath Race would take around 10 hours, so maybe don’t pick this if you want to play your Xbox that day.

Read More: Forza Horizon 5: How Can I Unlock The Halo Warthog Vehicle?

Driving Settings

Now for the Driving settings. So, before officially starting the race, go to Difficulty and Settings.

In the difficulty options, make sure that you have Braking selected as ‘Assisted,’ you have Steering changed to ‘Auto-Steering,’ take Traction and Stability off, change Shifting to ‘Automatic’ and the Driving Line to ‘Braking Only.’

You can also be massively cheeky by changing the Drivatar difficulty to the highest setting, as there technically isn’t any on the course but you can still get a difficult bonus multiplier of 50%.

Setting Up Your Controller

Finally, you have to make sure that the acceleration button is being held down. You can actually do this with some hair bands, but you’ll need to make sure that you move the right analog stick from time to time to ensure that the controller doesn’t time out.

And that’s how to complete the Goliath Glitch in Forza Horizon 5!

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Forza Horizon 5 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News