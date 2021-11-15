Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was released by Rockstar Games last week, and it’s fair to say the series has gone down like a lead balloon.

Fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting an update to the game series following GTA V’s release nearly a decade ago, which has gone on to be the second highest selling game of all time.

And when it was announced they’d be remaking, remodelling and releasing GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas, Rockstar seemingly answered the calls from their devoted fanbase.

However, just days after the release, users across the internet have been quick to point out the numerous flaws, bugs and glitches that are present in the games. Some issues are so bad that the game remains unplayable for a number of players.

Unsurprisingly, this has left fans very annoyed. The company has been inundated with refund requests and have been faced by a horde of negative reviews and complaints.

At the time of writing, the PC version, has an average score of 0.5 from 2786 reviews on the respected gaming website Metacritic.

eFootball, Konami’s latest reboot of the PES franchise, was previously the worst-rated game of 2021 with a rating of 0.8. With over 2,600 more reviews, GTA: The Trilogy is by far a more scrutinized game, and does well to remind people of the poor reception Cyberpunk 2077 got last year.

Fans haven’t even had an opportunity to properly experience the game after Rockstar pulled the The Definitive Edition from PC as they look to iron out some of the issues currently in the game.

"The game freezes in San Andreas on Xbox Series X every time I restart a mission checkpoint," one user told the Rockstar Support account. "It loads the game but I can't move my character."

A post on the Rockstar support site says, “the Rockstar Games Launcher is now back online. However, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will remain unavailable to play or purchase as we work to remove some data files that were unintentionally included in the new versions of these games.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and we hope to have the correct versions of the games up and running for everyone as soon as possible.”

Many users have taken to Reddit in the past few days to air out their issues with the game.

“I’ve played a few hours of San Andreas on Game Pass, and good god are there a boat load of glaring issues,”

“One of the most frustrating things is the fact that when it rains, you can't really see what the hells happening on screen, as the streaks of rain look like they're white, not transparent.

"This is a prime example of a corporation trying to pull a fast one on a loyal fanbase.”

