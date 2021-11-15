Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Some of Manchester United’s players are becoming increasingly frustrated at Old Trafford and feel misled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about their prospects of playing this season.

ESPN’s Rob Dawson reports that Solskjaer had promised members of his squad that they would be more involved this season.

Talks were held between Solskjaer and various players first-team players in the summer. The Man Utd boss accepted that he “overplayed” key players during the 2020-21 campaign.

United finished second in the Premier League table, 12 points behind Manchester City, but only won two of their final six league fixtures of the campaign.

The Red Devils also reached the Europa League final but produced a disappointing performance against Villarreal and lost on penalties.

Which United players did Solskjaer promise more minutes to?

Dawson names the following eight players who were promised more minutes this season: Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Juan Mata and Alex Telles.

Van de Beek, who received the loudest cheer of the afternoon when he came on as a second-half substitute in the Manchester derby, has only played 16 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Martial has made five league appearances, scoring one goal, and failed to play over an hour in any of those games.

Lingard, who was so impressive during his loan spell at West Ham last season, has played 63 minutes of Premier League football this term.

Henderson hasn’t played a single minute in the Premier League.

Bailly made his first league appearance of the current campaign against City and scored an own goal before being subbed off at half-time.

Telles also made his first league appearance against City, coming on with 17 minutes left on the clock.

Dalot has played a combined 85 minutes in the league this term, while Mata is yet to feature in a league match while his only start this season was against West Ham in the Carabao Cup in September.

Sources have told ESPN that United’s fringe players are particularly frustrated that they’ve been unable to break into the team despite the club’s poor recent form.

Van de Beek could leave United in January

The same outlet report that Van de Beek will explore his options ahead of the January transfer window.

Lingard, meanwhile, is unlikely to sign a new contract unless Solskjaer gives him more opportunities over the coming weeks and months.

