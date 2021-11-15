Football Manager 2022: How to Add Your Real Face as Manager (Complete guide)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 is officially out and is being well received in the gaming community, so we’ve put together a guide on how to make your manager look exactly like you!

The game currently has a Metacritic score of 86 from 26 critic reviews, with a huge 25 positive reviews.

When you load up your game and start your first save, you’ll be given the option to add a new manager into the game.

As always, you can name them as you want, but the key thing here is that you can make the manager look exactly like you.

Here is a step-by-step guide for adding your own face onto a manager in FM22!

How to add your face as manager in Football Manager 2022

First of all, you can pick whether or not you want a male manager or a female manager, and your customisation options are different as a result.

You’ll start off with a generic option as manager, and you can edit them as you wish, adding a name, a surname, a place of birth, a favourite team, and an experience level.

Once you’ve filled out the names, you can alter the body of your manager, making alterations to how they look.

Here is the process for adding in your own face as the manager:

1. Go to the ‘head’ section, where you’ll have the option to upload a photo of yourself.

2. Click on ‘Generate 3D model from your photo’ and you just need to follow the very easy steps.

3. You can utilise your own webcam to take a photo, and then you simply need to add some dots to your face, on your mouth, your nose, your cheeks, and your eyes.

4. Do that, and wait a few minutes for the game to add you in.

5. Then you’ll be able to see yourself before making tweaks to whether the manager is wearing a suit or a tracksuit, and you can just pop yourself into whichever dugout you want.

6. That should now be complete!

It’s a really cool way to add some authenticity to each career you play, and it’s really fun to see how the match engine sees you.

It’s well worth a few minutes of your time.

