Apex Legends Mobile: Leaked Image Reveals Second Battle Royale Map

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Mobile is currently in beta form, but a leaked image has revealed that a second battle royale map looks to be coming to the game.

The game has got the gaming community massively excited as they wait for it to be fully released, and this hype makes sense as the console and PC version of Apex Legends is a huge success.

There will be a lot of exclusive features for the mobile version of the game, like unique cosmetics for the Legends in the handheld version.

Fresh leaks have been pretty reliable lately, so this new news should be very exciting for those in the gaming community.

Read More: Apex Legends Mobile: Latest News, Beta, Release Date, Gameplay, iOS, Android And Everything You Need To Know

Leaked Image Reveals Second Battle Royale Map Coming To Apex Legends

These latest leaks have surfaced on social media from reliable page Apex Legends Mobile News, and although it was just one image, there is no doubt that it has got the Apex community very excited.

This image, posted on Twitter, showed a loading screen for the mobile game, and it showed a second map coming to Apex Legends Mobile.

Players will recognise this image, as it looks like part of the map which we saw when Apex Legends first came out. It is no surprise to see fan-favourite maps return in the mobile game.

This will excite many, and no doubt it will make many eager to give Apex Legends Mobile a go, but it also suggests that we will see classic Apex Legends features return to the franchise.

Be sure to keep an eye out as more and more leaks have been surfacing over the last few weeks and months. The beta is currently out at the moment and it is seeing a lot of positive feedback from the gaming community.

The game will be free to play, and fans only have to spend money if they want to buy things off the store. These purchases will not give players any advantages over players who do not spend any money.

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News