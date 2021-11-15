How to Install Football Manager 2022 Mobile (Complete guide)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022’s release means that FM22 Mobile has also hit stores on phones, and we have the complete guide for the handheld version of the game.

It means that players on iPhone and Android can download the game and get managing on the go.

The Mobile version is a stripped-down game compared to the mighty beast that is the full PC game.

But it’s well worth downloading if you want to be managing your team on the train, the tube, or on your lunch break at work!

Here’s everything you need to know about FM22 Mobile:

How much does FM22 cost on mobile?

The game is listed on the Google Play Store and on the App Store at £8.99.

That’s a relatively hefty fee for a mobile game but you’ll be able to play for hours on end with your chosen team.

We’d say it’s a bargain, especially if you’re not planning on buying the full game.

How do you install FM22 on mobile?

1. Go to either the Google Play Store or the App Store.

2. Search for Football Manager Mobile 2022.

3. Click the price tag and agree to pay the £8.99.

4. Wait for the game to install, and it’ll appear on your phone.

5. Away you go!

Are there in-game purchases?

Yes, you can spend more money on the game if you so wish!

FM Mobile always has challenges you can undertake in mini saves, such as keeping clubs up or trying to maintain an unbeaten run and Sports Interactive has hidden some of these behind a paywall.

They are ‘austerity measures’, where you have to steer a club away from financial ruin, ‘you can’t win anything with kids’, where you’re forced to rely on youngsters, and ‘the dangers of capitalism’, where a new chairman comes into your club.

They’re 99p each in the UK but they can potentially be unlocked by achieving certain things within the game.

The game has a Store, as well, where certain items can be purchased.

You can buy a ‘Rich Benefactor’, for example, for £7.99, injecting some cash into your club’s coffers, while you can also pay to ‘Join the Board’ and ensure you don’t get sacked for £2.99.

The same price is there for a gold coaching badge, while £1.99 will buy you a ‘superstar’ who will emerge in your academy. Paying £7.99 will give you access to the editor too.

An investment of £14.99 would buy you everything within the store. All prices are based on the UK version of the game.

How many nations can I load?

You can load five different nations on FM22 mobile.

You can have leagues from across the world, so you can pick England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy if you so wish and manage as low as you want - it goes down to the Vanarama National North and South Leagues.

Is the match engine 3D?

No, it is the top-down 2D match engine, which is a bit of a throwback to previous Football Manager games.

You don’t have to watch it, either, if you don’t want to, as you can turn the pitch off and ensure that you just get the commentary, meaning you can read the action as it happens instead of watching it.

It’ll depend on the model of phone you have as to whether that’s the best option.

