Ahead of Jake Paul’s highly anticipated fight with Tommy Fury on December 18, the internet sensation has made a bold fight prediction that will surely turn some heads.

Paul, who is currently 4-0 in his pro-fighting career, has said that Fury will “not hear that eighth bell ring” when the pair go toe-to-toe in Florida.

The 2019 Love Island star has never made it past four rounds in his seven previous fights. Moreover, Fury is the current favorite to win the fight at -185.

Despite being the underdog for the first time, Paul believes he will still triumph no matter what.

Paul said: “I will TKO him in the later rounds. He hasn’t had a fight past four rounds so I think he’ll be gassed.

"I think this will be the first time he’s getting punched in the face by someone who can actually hit and is the same weight as him.

"He’s always fought smaller guys with losing records. So I think he’s going to fade. I know he’s going to fade.

"It’s just what round? Fifth? Sixth? Seventh? Maybe I'll knock him out in the last ten seconds of the eighth.

"But he’s not hearing that eighth bell ring. I’ve got $500,000 on the line, and when he loses, he has to change his name to Tommy Fumbles. He accepted it, so we’ll see what happens."

Fury currently has a 7-0 record, three wins better than his upcoming opponent. In spite of that, Paul believes his most recent win over Tyron Woodley has given him the confidence to take on anyone.

“It was my first real test that I passed. A UFC Champion who dominated the UFC with his big overhand right.

"He hit me with a shot in the fourth round that was nothing. I ate it very easily and kept moving. I found a way to win and passed my first test in my fourth professional fight.

"Nobody from Muhammad Ali to Mike Tyson to Floyd Mayweather was testing themselves as much as I was in my fourth fight.

"I learned a lot about myself and what I’m capable of and performing under pressure. I look forward to bringing that experience to my next fight."

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will square off on Saturday, December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

