Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk could be ‘end of March or early April’

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Hearn has confirmed two possible dates for the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, with a number of locations for the bout under consideration.

AJ has had some time now to reflect on when and where exactly he will attempt to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts back, although Usyk will likely have the final say as defending champion.

Hearn revealed that the 'end of March or early April' are being considered for the highly-anticipated encounter.

And the promoter - who recently accidentally let slip that he can see his prize-fighter losing his second fight against the Ukranian - said the final decision is to be made soon 'over the next couple of weeks'.

“I think [the rematch] will be realistically end of March, early April,” Hearn told talkSPORT.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

“Both guys are probably resting, although AJ will be doing a bit more preparation because he wants to get it right.

“There was a well-documented trip to America, just to look really, look, learn and see. I think he will go back out there towards the end of the year.

“We will start talking to Team Usyk over the next couple of weeks and pin down the venue.”

1 of 18 Where was Anthony Joshua born? London Southampton Bournemouth Watford

Hearn also suggested that Joshua's rematch with Usyk could take place in the UK but admitted 'there are other options' on the table at present.

He added: “It will be probably early summer but we are not looking to run it that late.

“Sort of late spring is more realistic. We will speak to Alex Krassyuk and the team to nail down a potential venue for that fight.

“I would like it back in the UK. There are other options.

“We have had approaches to stage that fight around the world, but last time out was a massive spectacle and, obviously, this time is a much bigger fight.”

READ MORE: Chris Eubank Jr says Roy Jones Jr forces him to listen to his own music while training

MORE: Canelo: Unseen footage of Saul Alvarez's post-fight chat with Caleb Plant is so wholesome

News Now - Sport News