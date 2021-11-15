West Ham transfer news: 32-cap Moyes favourite 'becoming open' to London Stadium return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jesse Lingard is 'open' to returning to West Ham United on a permanent basis in January, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The creative midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hammers but returned to Manchester United during the summer.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

Manchester United are willing to allow academy graduate Lingard to leave Old Trafford for as little as £10million when the transfer window reopens.

It comes with the 32-cap England international nearing the end of his £75,000-per-week deal, which expires at the end of next June.

Lingard became a favourite under David Moyes during his time at West Ham, with the 28-year-old scoring nine goals and grabbing a further five assists in 16 appearances.

Prior to the loan move coming to its climax, Hammers boss Moyes made it clear that he was hoping Lingard would consider linking up with the east Londoners permanently.

However, with the summer transfer window nearing its deadline, it was confirmed that Lingard would remain at Manchester United as he was determined to fight for his future at Old Trafford.

But Lingard's season has not gone to plan, with him only being afforded 63 minutes of Premier League action and no starts in the competition.

Enter Giveaway

What has Dean Jones said about Lingard?

Jones has claimed that Lingard is interested in returning to London Stadium when the transfer window reopens.

He believes Lingard has become frustrated with his lack of opportunities under Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and, as a result, could welcome a move back to West Ham.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He's becoming open to the idea again.

Is David Moyes the best manager in the Premier League right now? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

"He was hoping things would work out for him at United but it hasn't.

"He's barely seen any football in the Premier League so it's been a bit frustrating for him because he thought he'd get more of a look-in than he's got. He probably feels he deserves that as well."

Are West Ham likely to face competition for Lingard's signature?

It appears as though West Ham are not the only Premier League club courting Lingard as he is one of four Manchester United stars on Newcastle United's radar.

It comes after the Magpies became the richest club in the world thanks to a takeover worth £305million last month.

1 of 15 Which club did West Ham sign Angelo Ogbonna from? Juventus Inter Milan AC Milan Napoli

According to respected football journalist Ekrem Konur, Southampton are also keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder as uncertainty remains over his future.

But, speaking on the West Ham Way podcast, via Hammers.News, ExWHUemployee has claimed that there is a strong suspicion that Lingard would prefer to head back to the London Stadium.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News