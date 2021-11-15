Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following Serbia’s dramatic 2-1 win over Portugal that booked their ticket to Qatar 2022, Novak Djokovic completely lost it.

The tennis legend couldn't contain himself as his country ensured they would not need to go through the playoffs in order to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored the last gasp winner, which now means Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will play a playoff tie against a UEFA rival, with the draw set to take place on November 26.

While Portugal will be lamenting their missed opportunity, Serbians have probably not stopped partying, and one of those who was in absolute awe was Djokovic.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner posted a video to his Instagram story that showed him shouting in his native tongue before sticking his head out of the window to scream even louder.

“Idemo” was the word Djokovic was shouting, which means, “Let’s go.”

With the World Cup taking place in the winter of 2022, there is a chance that Djokovic could be in attendance as his tennis season will have ended in late November.

Serbia qualified for their second consecutive World Cup after finishing above Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, and Azerbaijan in Group A.

The Serbs finished qualifying with six wins, two draws and no defeats from their eight matches.

Serbia’s tennis legend will also be looking to end 2021 on a high as he’s currently in Turin taking part in the ATP Finals.

Djokovic won his opening match against Norwegian Casper Ruud as he looks to win a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals trophy.

Portugal, meanwhile, will have to dust themselves off as they prepare to take the long and treacherous play-off road to the finals.

