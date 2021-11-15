Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tim Sherwood went viral - for all the wrong reasons - during Liverpool's 2-1 win against Tottenham at Anfield in December 2020.

Sherwood was a pundit for Amazon Prime's coverage of the match, where a late winner from Roberto Firmino sent Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table.

The game was heading towards a stalemate when, in the 90th minute, Firmino headed home an Andy Robertson corner to send the home crowd wild.

Then-Spurs' boss Jose Mourinho set his team out to frustrate the hosts and his plan so nearly paid off.

But there's a reason Jurgen Klopp calls his players 'mentality monsters', and they were rewarded for their efforts with a last-gasp winner.

Sherwood's hilarious commentary

Not that Sherwood saw it coming, however.

The ex-Spurs coach went viral for making a truly horrendous prediction as Robertson prepared to take the corner, claiming he could see it resulting in a goal.

"Another corner," Sherwood said. "I'm not too worried about these corners.

"It might come back to bite me here, but Tottenham have got the dominancy in the air here, so I'm not sure anyone can get their head on the first ball for Liverpool..."

Then Firmino headed home Robertson's delivery

"... apart from that one," Sherwood finished.

You couldn't write it.

Sherwood should have walked out of the studio after that. The weight of his opinion dropped in an instant.

It's not even as if he tentatively suggested it would be difficult for Liverpool to score.

He threw everything he had behind the idea that Spurs' defence would be fine.

He'll have wanted to forget about it as quickly as possible, but the internet didn't let him.

The ex-Aston Villa boss was everywhere on social media for making the worst prediction imaginable.

