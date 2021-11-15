Genshin Impact 2.3 Update: What Is The Christmas Cult?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We’re not far off from the Genshin Impact 2.3 Update, and one of the new phenomena in the Genshin Impact community is the ‘Christmas Cult’ that has appeared ahead of the new update.

With the 2.3 Update coming around the Festive season, it isn’t surprising that players have got into the Christmas spirit before the update.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Christmas Cult in Genshin Impact and what it has to do with Genshin Impact 2.3 Update.

The ‘Christmas Cult’ appeared on the Genshin Impact TikTok community, with players keeping characters in Dragonspine with Christmas hats as their profile pictures.

This is along the lines of the trend where players had characters that resembled McDonald’s employees.

Major characters in the game such as Zhongli and Raiden Shogun are already popping up as Christmas themed, as well as newer characters like Scaramouche.

Genshin Impact Christmas Cult

It’s worth noting that the Genshin Impact 2.3 Update will be introducing the Dragonspine ‘winter’ area as well as the Shadows Amidst the Snowstorm event where players will be creating snowmen.

Obviously, miHoYo wants players to enjoy the latest update in the Festive season whilst running around in the snow.

Players have been reacting to the new Christmas Cult on Twitter, with some hilariously concerned at what is happening over on TikTok, with one player noting that “The Genshin Christmas cult is scary.”

Where the TikTok Christmas Cult takes over the game remains to be seen, but it is certainly gaining a lot of traction with the Genshin Impact TikTok community.

The 2.3 Update for Genshin Impact is expected to be released on Wednesday 24th November 2021.

Several new elements of the 2.3 Update were revealed as part of the live stream for the new Update, and fans are excited to get into the ‘winter’ Update for the game when it is finally released towards the end of November into December 2021.

