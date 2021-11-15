FIFA 22 Career Mode: Manchester United Squad Potential, Rating, Budget And More
FIFA 22 Career Mode is a lot of fun, and we have created a list of the whole Manchester United squad, with all of their potentials and their current ratings revealed so you can decide how to revolutionize the squad.
Manchester United are one of the most fun and exciting teams to play with in Career Mode as they have an amazing squad and you can make it even better with their budget.
The squad not only has a lot of world class quality, but there are also a lot of great youth kids who have the chance to become world class over the course of a couple of seasons if you use them well.
Be sure to work out all the information that you need before you embark on your career with Manchester United in FIFA 22.
Here is all you need to know about the Red Devils.
Manchester United Full Squad, Rating and Potential
Goalkeepers
David De Gea
Rating: 85
Potential: 85
Dean Henderson
Rating: 80
Potential: 85
Tom Heaton
Rating: 75
Potential: 75
Defenders
Teden Mengi
Rating: 64
Potential: 82
Phil Jones
Rating: 74
Potential 74
Diogo Dalot
Rating: 76
Potential: 82
Victor Lindelof
Rating: 79
Potential: 81
Eric Bailly
Rating: 79
Potential: 80
Alex Telles
Rating: 81
Potential: 81
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Rating: 83
Potential: 86
Harry Maguire
Rating: 83
Potential: 84
Luke Shaw
Rating: 84
Potential: 86
Raphael Varane
Rating: 86
Potential: 88
Central Midfielders
Hannibal Mejbri
Rating: 62
Potential: 84
Juan Mata
Rating: 78
Potential: 78
Nemanja Matic
Rating: 79
Potential: 79
Jesse Lingard
Rating: 79
Potential: 79
Fred
Rating: 80
Potential: 80
Scott McTominay
Rating: 80
Potential: 84
Donny Van de Beek
Rating: 81
Potential: 86
Paul Pogba
Rating: 87
Potential: 87
Bruno Fernandes
Rating: 88
Potential: 89
Attackers
Dillon Hoogewerf
Rating: 60
Potential: 78
Shola Shoretire
Rating: 62
Potential: 84
Anthony Elanga
Rating: 66
Potential: 82
Diallo Amad Traore
Rating: 68
Potential: 85
Mason Greenwood
Rating: 78
Potential: 90
Anthony Martial
Rating: 81
Potential: 84
Marcus Rashford
Rating: 85
Potential: 89
Edison Cavani
Rating: 85
Potential: 85
Jadon Sancho
Rating: 86
Potential: 90
Cristiano Ronaldo
Rating: 91
Potential: 91
Budget
Players who want to manage Manchester United in the game will be delighted to hear that you have a budget of £154 million.
Be sure to give the Red Devils a go and tell us how you find the experience.
