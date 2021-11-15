FIFA 22 Career Mode: Manchester United Squad Potential, Rating, Budget and More.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Career Mode is a lot of fun, and we have created a list of the whole Manchester United squad, with all of their potentials and their current ratings revealed so you can decide how to revolutionize the squad.

Manchester United are one of the most fun and exciting teams to play with in Career Mode as they have an amazing squad and you can make it even better with their budget.

The squad not only has a lot of world class quality, but there are also a lot of great youth kids who have the chance to become world class over the course of a couple of seasons if you use them well.

Be sure to work out all the information that you need before you embark on your career with Manchester United in FIFA 22.

Here is all you need to know about the Red Devils.

Manchester United Full Squad, Rating and Potential

Goalkeepers

David De Gea

Rating: 85

Potential: 85

Dean Henderson

Rating: 80

Potential: 85

Tom Heaton

Rating: 75

Potential: 75

Defenders

Teden Mengi

Rating: 64

Potential: 82

Phil Jones

Rating: 74

Potential 74

Diogo Dalot

Rating: 76

Potential: 82

Victor Lindelof

Rating: 79

Potential: 81

Eric Bailly

Rating: 79

Potential: 80

Alex Telles

Rating: 81

Potential: 81

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Rating: 83

Potential: 86

Harry Maguire

Rating: 83

Potential: 84

Luke Shaw

Rating: 84

Potential: 86

Raphael Varane

Rating: 86

Potential: 88

Central Midfielders

Hannibal Mejbri

Rating: 62

Potential: 84

Juan Mata

Rating: 78

Potential: 78

Nemanja Matic

Rating: 79

Potential: 79

Jesse Lingard

Rating: 79

Potential: 79

Fred

Rating: 80

Potential: 80

Scott McTominay

Rating: 80

Potential: 84

Donny Van de Beek

Rating: 81

Potential: 86

Paul Pogba

Rating: 87

Potential: 87

Bruno Fernandes

Rating: 88

Potential: 89

Attackers

Dillon Hoogewerf

Rating: 60

Potential: 78

Shola Shoretire

Rating: 62

Potential: 84

Anthony Elanga

Rating: 66

Potential: 82

Diallo Amad Traore

Rating: 68

Potential: 85

Mason Greenwood

Rating: 78

Potential: 90

Anthony Martial

Rating: 81

Potential: 84

Marcus Rashford

Rating: 85

Potential: 89

Edison Cavani

Rating: 85

Potential: 85

Jadon Sancho

Rating: 86

Potential: 90

Cristiano Ronaldo

Rating: 91

Potential: 91

Budget

Players who want to manage Manchester United in the game will be delighted to hear that you have a budget of £154 million.

Be sure to give the Red Devils a go and tell us how you find the experience.

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News