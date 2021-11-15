FIFA Ultimate Team: How To Complete The David Beckham Mid Icon SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

EA has now unveiled the third Mid Icon SBC in FIFA 22, with England footballing legend David Beckham being available to grab in the game.

This is the third Icon SBC following the release of the Miroslav Klose and Jay-Jay Okocha tasks earlier this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Beckham Mid Icon SBC in FIFA 22, including what the requirements are to get the card.

As mentioned, this SBC is for the Mid-tier version of the Beckham Icon card, which has an overall of 89.

Getting the card will be a hefty outlay for players, with the completion of the tasks being around 330,000 coins in-game.

Read More: FIFA 22 Ratings: Release Date, Ultimate Team, Player Ratings, Top 100 And Everything You Need To Know

David Beckham Icon SBC

Here are the full requirements to complete the full Beckham SBC on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Born Legend

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: 50

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: 50

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

The Class of '92

Number of Players from Manchester United: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 82

Team Chemistry: 80

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Number of Players from Premier League: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 83

Team Chemistry: 75

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Galacticos

Number of Players from Real Madrid: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 84

Team Chemistry: 70

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of Players from La Liga Santander: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 85

Team Chemistry: 65

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Three Lions' Marksman

Number of Players from England: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 87

Team Chemistry: 55

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Mega Pack

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News