Norwich latest news: Fresh claim on Stuart Webber emerges after hiring Dean Smith

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dean Smith has been confirmed as Norwich City's new boss as sporting director Stuart Webber was keen to appoint a head coach rather than a manager, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

Smith was handed the managerial reins this morning after the Canaries had conducted a thorough search.

What's the latest news involving Smith and Norwich?

Smith is back in the dugout just eight days after being sacked by Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The 50-year-old was shown the door after an alarming downturn in form had seen the Midlands club suffer five consecutive defeats.

Smith's exit came less than 24 hours after Norwich dismissed Daniel Farke despite the Canaries notching their first Premier League win of the season just a matter of hours earlier.

It led to Webber claiming "we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status".

Webber was put in charge of leading Norwich's managerial hunt after committing his own future to the Norfolk club by agreeing to sign a new contract.

Enter Giveaway

He quickly put together a three-man shortlist consisting of Smith, former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and current Southampton chief Ralph Hasenhuttl.

But, having already held talks with the Norwich hierarchy, Lampard pulled out of the running on Friday.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Webber's search?

Hodge believes Smith was seen as an ideal successor to Farke because he was eager to be installed as a head coach rather than as a manager.

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

The journalist has revealed that Webber sees the work done at the training ground as vitally important and, as a result, was keen to welcome a boss with impressive coaching credentials.

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: "I know that Stuart Webber values coaching pedigree very highly.

"He values someone that's a head coach rather than a manager."

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

How has Smith performed elsewhere?

Smith is facing up to a difficult task at Carrow Road, with Norwich five points adrift of safety and no other Premier League side conceding more goals over the course of the first 11 fixtures of the season.

But, should the Canaries fail to avoid the drop, Smith would be confident of sealing a return to the top flight after winning promotion via the Championship play-offs with Aston Villa.

Prior to his time in the dugout at Villa Park, Smith also enjoyed stints in charge of Brentford and Walsall.

In total, Smith has been at the helm for 541 matches and come out on the winning side 198 times.

News Now - Sport News