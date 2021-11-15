Football Manager 22 Manchester United: Tactics, Budget, Key Players, Who To Sign And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The release of Football Manager 2022 means that gamers have been getting to grips with their favourite teams, so we have put together a guide on one of the most famous clubs in the world: Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is arguably underperforming at the helm of the Old Trafford club, but that’s not to say you will struggle when you take charge.

They’ve got immense talent, with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his roots, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho brilliant options on the wing, and Raphael Varane perhaps one of the best defenders in world football.

We have taken a look at the attributes across the board of the club, and we’ve given you the ultimate guide when using Manchester United on FM22!

BOARD EXPECTATIONS

United are, naturally, expecting a title challenge when you take the reins.

Interestingly, in the five-year vision section, there isn’t actually an expectation that you win the league, just that you continue to challenge for it.

In the first season, though, United want a top-four finish, and have also tasked you with reaching the FA Cup final, and the semi-final of the Champions League.

You can play the kids in the Carabao Cup, which isn’t deemed important.

BUDGET

Man United don’t have a huge budget but they do have the ability to bring in another top star if you utilise installments properly.

Transfer Budget: £30m

Wage budget remaining: £200k p/w.

That’s more than enough to plug a few gaps in the squad.

FACILITIES

Superb training facilities

Superb youth facilities

Excellent academy coaching

Exceptional youth recruitment

As you’d expect, really, for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

STADIUM

Old Trafford holds 74,879 fans and is one of the loudest grounds in the country when you’re winning.

PERSONNEL

Key player - Cristiano Ronaldo

Club captain - Harry Maguire

Vice captain - Bruno Fernandes

Assistant manager - Mike Phelan

Director of Football - John Murtough

SUGGESTED BEST XI

United’s best XI is said to be a 4-2-3-1 when you boot up the game, with no defensive midfielder in sight.

The outline of the team is this: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fernandes, Pogba; Sancho, Van de Beek, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Talk about throwing caution to the wind!

TACTICS

When you set up your tactic, you can do whatever you want, but there are three suggestions when you start - ‘Control Possession’, ‘Tiki-taka’, and ‘Fluid Counter-Attack’.

Clearly, FM thinks you have the players required to keep the ball and use it well!

KEY POSITIONS TO STRENGTHEN

You desperately need a defensive midfielder.

Paul Pogba is your best DM and he’s only rated as three stars in that position, with Fred and Scott McTominay both rated as 2.5 stars.

Depth at right-back wouldn’t go amiss either, given that Aaron Wan-Bissaka only has three stars and all of his potential back-ups are 2.5.

You’ll also need to make a decision over Pogba’s future; his contract is expiring, do you hand him new terms or cash in and reinvest?

If you do, get a new centre-back in too, to provide support to Varane and Maguire.

YOUNGSTERS READY FOR THE FIRST TEAM

United have an academy bursting with talent and there are players there who could make a real impact.

Winger Shola Shoretire and midfielder Hannibal both have 4.5* potential - get them in and around the first-team asap!

Amad Diallo has a four star potential too, while Anthony Elanga has 3.5*.

Nurture them properly and you’ve got some stars on your hands!

FULL 1ST SEASON SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Lee Grant, Tom Heaton, David De Gea, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Luke Shaw.

Midfielders: Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard.

Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial.

