Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gavi was sublime once again as Spain secured their progression to the 2022 World Cup finals on Sunday evening.

The Barcelona midfielder was named in the starting lineup for his country's crucial match against Sweden.

Spain knew they would qualify for next year's tournament in Qatar if they avoided defeat in front of their own fans.

And they managed to get what they needed as they won 1-0. Alvaro Morata netted the all-important goal with four minutes of normal time remaining.

Gavi was immense during his 89 minutes on the pitch.

The youngster, just 17 years old, proved once again why he's so highly regarded.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Gavi was trusted to start in what was a massive game and he did not disappoint whatsoever.

One of his best moments came in the 17th minute.

Under pressure from an opponent, Gavi showed great strength to send him sprawling.

The Barca midfielder then went past another thanks to some lightning quick feet. Driving forward, Gavi then picks out a teammate with a left-footed pass. Watch the moment below...

His highlights from the game have also emerged and they are a joy to watch. View them below...

Many football fans have been raving about Gavi's performance. View some of the reaction below...

Enrique was also very complimentary of the youngster after the game.

Speaking to Marca, per Football Espana, Enrique said: “If I decide to bring Gavi is because I believe I know him and because he can do good things.

“And he has played a spectacular game in front of 50,000 fans.”

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

It's incredible how good Gavi is at the age of just 17. He's achieved so much in the game at such a young age.

It's scary to think how good he will be in the future.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News