Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: Latest Patch Notes Officially Revealed

The Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 patch notes have been officially confirmed and we have all the information you need to know before they go live.

The patch notes are crucial, especially those around a new season as they reveal everything that will be coming or changed in the game.

Season 9 has been a lot of fun, but no doubt there has been some new minor bugs as well as some updates and changes that are needed for season 10. Expectations are also very high for the upcoming season.

This new season will be great with an abundance of new content, so be sure to have a look as soon as it goes live.

Release Date

The season 9 battle pass is due to end on Thursday 18th November 2021, and due to this, we believe season 10 will be released on Friday 19th November 2021.

Patch Notes

All of these patch notes have been gathered from the Call of Duty Mobile site, and we have put the most important ones in this article.

Multiplayer

New Maps - Vacant

New Operator Skill - Munitions Box

You can now place a munitions box that can replenish ammo and tactical equipment for the whole team. When it is destroyed, it will cause explosion damage.

New Game Mode - Control

MVP Replay: The new MVP replay function has been launched and will replace the original last hit function. MVP replay will show two wonderful kill shots of players who have won the MVP in this game.

Map Changes

Hackney Yard

We have optimized the lighting of Hackney Yard as a whole, and optimized the railing outside point A to solve the problem of abnormal climbing.



Nuke Town

The material of some wooden boards in NukeTown does not meet the exceptions of blocking the bullets, resulting in lower damage caused by bullets penetrating these wooden boards. So we fixed it and the damage is now in line with expectations.

Hovec Sawmill

Halloween is over, and the Hovec Sawmill is back to daytime. At the same time, we also added the animation effect of the waterwheel by the stream.

Other Optimization

Mode - Payout S&D: You can now spend money to buy custom backpack weapons in the game. We optimized the in-game money system and revised the target number of games.

Perk - Gung-Ho: Fixed the issue that when Gung-Ho is equipped, it will freeze when hip firing with a burst gun while moving.



Operator Skill - Tempest: Modified the hitting method of Tempest, now hitting the ground or the wall also spreading lightning to the nearest enemy in a small area.

Score Streak – UAV: The red dots of enemies are now optimized so that it will appear in sync with the scanning effects.

UI Adjustments

The interface of operator skills in the loadout has been optimized and we added the skin function, you can change the appearance of operator skills here.

Fixed an issue where the coverage area of some score streaks, such as Cluster Strike, on the minimap did not match the actual range after adjusting the zoom ratio of the minimap.





Battle Royale:

New Loot Box Effects

The loot box in BR will display the corresponding color effects of the highest quality item in the box, and we believe this will allow players to locate high-quality loot more quickly in fierce battles and improve search efficiency.



New Game Mode - Warfare-Blackout

UI Adjustment

Fixed the issue that the virtual joystick may be triggered when using the guard deck and tactical equipment roulette.

Fixed the issue that the function to replace attachments when the backpack is full was not available to magnify sight.

Optimized the logic of picking and backpack management: Advanced accessories that have been replaced will no longer be prioritized in the backpack.

Added HUD animation when the armor is used.



BR Battle Adjustment

Fixed the issue that prevented fire when auto picking up.



BR Map Adjustment

Optimization of collision of vegetation in the Blackout, reduced the situation that vehicles and airdrops are stuck on the tree.

Balance Adjustment

Multiplayer and Battle Royale

Shorty

Single damage: 28-20-17-15 -> 28-14-13-12

Slightly improved recoil: base 3.57 -> 6, max 6 -> 12

Recoil recovery: 9 -> 8



MW11

Damage Range: 20-25-30 -> 9-20-25-30

Damage: 26-20-17-16 -> 35-26-20-17-16

Head damage ratio: 1.4 -> 1.75

Chest and abdomen damage ratio: 1 -> 1.15



Swordfish

Burst interval: 0.2 -> 0.16

Default magazine capacity: 36 -> 40

Expanded magazine capacity: 44 -> 52



Halberd Mag:

Magazine capacity: 40 -> 50

Damage to the chest and arms:

0~40m: 24 -> 26

40m away: 21 -> 23



Type 25

Decrease the horizontal recoil by 30% and the vertical recoil by 20%

Fire Rate: RPM 790 -> 857

Damage to the abdomen: 24 -> 26

Stopping Power Reload

Vertical recoil: +8% -> +20%

Horizontal recoil: +0% -> +15%

Damage: 25-23-20-19-16 -> 28-24-21-19-16

Remove reload time debuff.

Man-O-War

Adjust vertical recoil

Decrease the ADS bullet spread: about 5%



MX9

Base damage: 30-24-16-15 -> 25-21-18-16

Increased horizontal recoil



R9-0

Sprint-to-fire delay: 0.25 -> 0.2

Bolt time: 0.5 -> 0.4



DLQ33

Damage to chest, abdomen and arms: 135 -> 150

FHJ18

Initial flight speed: 30m/s -> 60m/s, maximum speed unchanged.

SMRS

Direct hit Damage in MP: 160 -> 300

Explosion Range in MP: 3.5m -> 2.1m, the lethal range remains basically unchanged.

Direct hit Damage in BR: 300 -> 290

Initial flight speed in BR: 120m/s -> 80m/s, maximum speed unchanged.



Thumper

Direct hit Damage in MP: 130 -> 160

Minimum Damage in MP: 10 -> 1

Explosion Range in MP: 4m -> 3.5m, lethal range increased by about 30%



Multiplayer

Map - Terminal

Map - Tunisia

Players can now throw lethal and tactical equipment from the skylight through the wine cellar.



Perk - Martyrdom

Slightly shorten the explosion delay time.



Perk - Quick Fix

Fixed the issue that when the Quick Fix effect is triggered, the hp will continue to be recovered after being damaged. And the function that regenerates health after kill will be triggered every 2 seconds.



Tactical – Gas Grenade

Reduce the deceleration rate, slightly reduce the range of action.



Score Streak – Hawk X3

Slightly reduce firing spread.



Operator Skill – K9 Unit

Increase K9 Unit’s movement speed.



Nova Gas

The Nova Gas is changed to only deduct the hp but not the armor, and the damage has been adjusted.



Safe Zone Shrink adjustment

Postpone the first time Safe Zone shrinking, to slow down the early rhythm.

Reduced the damage to hp outside the first three safe zone in Blackout and Isolated.

Character movement adjustment

Decrease the swimming speed, and increase the ADS movement speed in the water.



Battle Royale

Optimized the matching pool division function of the BR mode, and smoothed the difficulty of each matching pool.

Optimized the display of qualifying time. Now you can see the start and end of the season time in the qualifying hall at any time.



Other System Adjustment

Appointment Function

Team up with a friend for 5 games to unlock: When this friend is in the game, you can invite him/her to team up after he/she finishes this game.



FOV setting

FOV setting is available, where players can adjust the fov of the first-person perspective by themselves.



Shader Preload Function

Players can now reload shader in audio and graphics settings, which can help players get a smoother game experience.



