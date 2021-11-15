Man City transfer news: Stance on returning for Harry Kane in January revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City do not intend on returning for Harry Kane in January, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Citizens attempted to land the Tottenham star during the summer but are not expected to revive their interest.

What's the latest news involving Harry Kane?

It's no secret that Manchester City targeted Kane during the last transfer window.

As per The Telegraph, City tabled a £125m offer for the England captain, who pushed for a summer exit after Spurs failed to make the Premier League's top four.

But no move for Kane materialised and the 28-year-old announced in late August that he would be staying with the north London club.

Nonetheless, since City's failed pursuit of Kane both the club and the player have endured their own tribulations.

While the Premier League champions have dropped points to Crystal Palace, Southampton and Spurs, Kane has managed just one goal and one assist in ten Premier League appearances.

It seems like all parties have suffered from the deal not going through with City three points short of table-toppers Chelsea and Spurs all the way down in ninth.

However, Jones believes Pep Guardiola's side are unlikely to try and rekindle a deal for Kane in the next transfer window.

What has Dean Jones said about Manchester City and Harry Kane?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones dismissed the idea that City's form so far this season could see them return for Kane in January.

The transfer insider told GMS: "There's no sign of it. City were pretty clear in the summer that they were in for him, in conversations and briefings, that Kane was on the agenda along with Grealish and that was that. And since it all fell through, they seem pretty adamant in the fact that they're not going back in for him."

Can Man City win the league without Harry Kane?

Looking at Man City's current squad, limited firepower is the glaring weakness.

Of course, they have plenty of attacking talents capable of contributing in front of goal. Already this season, eleven different City players have found the net in the Premier League.

But none of them have scored more than three times despite eleven games being played, and City are currently only the fourth-highest scorers in the league behind title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as West Ham.

City have been the top scorers in each of the last four Premier League seasons, finishing first during three of those campaigns, so lacking the same potency this time out could well be a key factor in the title race.

