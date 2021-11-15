Elland Road transfer news: Fresh update as Leeds eye new agreement with £60m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kalvin Phillips is in the midst of a contract stand-off due to Leeds United failing to meet his wage demands, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The central midfielder's current agreement is due to expire in the summer of 2024 but the club are eager to tie him down to a fresh deal.

What's the latest news involving Phillips?

Phillips came through the Elland Road ranks and has gone on to make 222 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit.

His impressive performances, which have become even more prominent since he helped Leeds seal their return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, have resulted in Phillips breaking into Gareth Southgate's England squad and he only missed 25 minutes of action as the Three Lions reached the Euro 2020 final during the summer.

Leeds opened contract negotiations with the 25-year-old in September, with it understood Phillips was in line to secure a major pay rise.

It was reported last month that discussions had reached an advanced stage and the Whites were keen to agree terms ahead of the transfer window reopening in January, but a fresh contract has yet to be confirmed.

What has Dean Jones said about Phillips' contract situation?

Jones believes both parties are still some way short of agreeing terms on a new contract.

The transfer insider has revealed a disagreement over wages is what is holding the announcement of an extended deal up.

However, Jones admits Phillips is still enjoying life under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and appreciates the impact the Argentinian has had on his career.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He loves Leeds, there's no doubt about that. He has definitely enjoyed the platform they've given him to go on and become an England player.

"But, at the moment, from what I understand, they are quite a long way from finding common ground over his salary."

Are clubs looking to benefit from the uncertainty over Phillips' future?

It has been reported that Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are battling it out to persuade Phillips to join them in a £60million deal when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The report claims Phillips would favour a move to Anfield rather than Leeds' arch-rivals Manchester United if he opts to leave his current employers.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also keeping tabs on Phillips during the summer, but the central midfielder's agent, Kevin Sharp, revealed he had no desire to leave Leeds.

