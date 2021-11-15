Newcastle transfer news: 56 y/o 'in very good position' for Director of Football job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Emenalo has the contacts which could help Newcastle United go to the next level if he is appointed as the club's director of football, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Emenalo is the leading candidate for the key behind the scenes role as the Magpies enter a new era.

What's the latest news involving Emenalo and Newcastle?

Newcastle appear to have a bright future ahead of them thanks to a takeover worth £305million ending Mike Ashley's 14-year reign as the club's owner.

The takeover was led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund, with PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media also members of the ownership group.

Newcastle are now the world's richest club and the consortium reacted by parting company with head coach Steve Bruce before appointing Eddie Howe as his successor last week.

It is understood that the owners are now looking to secure a director of football and Emenalo has held similar roles at Premier League rivals Chelsea as well as Ligue One outfit Monaco.

The 56-year-old was credited with playing a key role in welcoming the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, while he was instrumental in developing Chelsea's academy and loan system.

What has Dean Jones said about Emenalo?

With Newcastle's new owners wanting to guide the club to glory thanks to their cash injection, Jones reckons Emenalo is the right man for the director of football job.

He believes Emenalo's record with his previous employers shows he is capable of helping Howe to deliver success at St James' Park.

Jones has claimed numerous contacts see Emenalo as the frontrunner for the behind the scenes role.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Emenalo has the contacts, he has the history and he has the past that can inspire them and get them there.

"I think there are some people that feel he's in a very good position to get that."

Who else has been linked with the job at Newcastle?

Ralf Rangnick, who currently holds a similar role with Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow, was revealed as a target last month.

Luis Campos is also understood to be on Newcastle's list of director of football candidates.

The 57-year-old has worked for Monaco and Lille in recent times, with him leaving the latter 13 months ago.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Marc Overmars has ruled himself out of contention after rejecting an approach from the Magpies in favour of remaining with Dutch giants Ajax.

