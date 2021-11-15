Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'really serious' about signing £31.5m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are 'really serious' about signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The German international's contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire at the end of the season.

What's the latest news involving Antonio Rudiger?

Rudiger is now verging on the final six months of his Blues deal and speculation over his future remains rife.

Despite refusing to be drawn on recent rumours while on international duty with Germany, Rudiger has been linked with a number of clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The west London side and their in-demand defender have seemingly reached an impasse over his future wages.

According to ESPN, Rudiger wants to more than double his current earnings of £100k per week, however the European champions are seemingly reluctant to offer him any more than £150k per week.

Nonetheless, Chelsea are now only just over a month away from Rudiger being able to discuss pre-contracts with foreign clubs, so more developments on the 49-cap German's future seem likely in the coming weeks.

What has Dean Jones said about Antonio Rudiger?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has put another team in the frame to sign Ruidger in the form of Chelsea's bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Express reported last month that Spurs are keen on landing the 6 foot 3 centre-half - who Transfermarkt value at £31.5m - having attempted to acquire his services last season.

And Jones believes Rudiger remains a prominent target for the north London side, telling GMS: "they're really serious about Rudiger."

A perfect signing for Antonio Conte?

Tottenham's interest in Rudiger may pre-date the appointment of Antonio Conte but there's no doubt he would be an great addition for Spurs' new manager.

First and foremost, Rudiger and Conte have worked together before. Chelsea signed the centre-half from Roma in summer 2017, ahead of Conte's final season at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger wasn't always a guaranteed starter but did make 45 appearances under Conte, so he will already have a working knowledge of the Italian's style, system and philosophy.

And he clearly rates the Tottenham boss. Back in 2018, he described Conte as a "very, very good coach" when speaking to German TV station ZDF, as quoted by The Express.

Equally, Rudiger has enjoyed a revival under Thomas Tuchel as the resident left-sided defender in the Chelsea gaffer's back three.

Conte has used three-man defences in both of his Tottenham games so far - it would therefore seem Rudiger is the perfect man to bring in and bolster the backline.

Ben Davies has been favoured in that role but Spurs don't have any obvious alternatives with proven track records of playing on the left of a three.

