England are on the brink of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The Three Lions go into their last group game against San Marino needing just a point to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

Given San Marino have never won a competitive fixture, England seem almost certain to be at next year's World Cup.

Nevertheless, Gareth Southgate will still want his side to put in a convincing performance as they look to end the group on a high.

Ahead of the game, we've ranked every player in the current squad by how much they are paid by their respective clubs.

We've included every player that was initially named in the squad at the start of the month.

Emile Smith Rowe and Conor Gallagher - both of which joined the squad after the initial announcement - have also been included.

The majority of the data has been provided by Spotrac. Spotrac don't have the wages of every player so other sources have been used where necessary.

27. Conor Gallagher - £17,000-per-week (per Salary Sport)

=25. Phil Foden - £30,000-per-week (per the Mirror)

=25. Bukayo Saka - £30,000-per-week

24. Sam Johnstone - £32,500-per-week

23. Kalvin Phillips - £38,000-per-week (per SalarySport)

22. Emile Smith-Rowe - £42,000-per-week (per Salary Sport)

21. Jude Bellingham - £49,000-per-week (per SalarySport)

20. Reece James - £58,000-per-week

19. Declan Rice - £60,000-per-week (per the Sun)

18. Conor Coady - £62,000-per-week (per SalarySport)

17. Aaron Ramsdale - £63,000-per-week (per Salary Sport)

16. Tyrone Mings - £80,000-per-week

15. Mason Mount - £88,462-per-week

14. James Ward-Prowse - £100,000-per-week (per Salary Sport)

13. Jordan Pickford - £100,160-per-week

12. Kyle Walker - £110,000-per-week

11. Tammy Abraham - £112,000-per-week (per Salary Sport)

10. Jordan Henderson - £140,000-per-week

9. Luke Shaw - £150,000-per-week

8. Trent Alexander-Arnold - £180,000-per-week

7. Harry Maguire - £189,904-per-week

6. Ben Chilwell - £190,000-per-week

=4. Marcus Rashford - £200,000-per-week

=4. Harry Kane - £200,000-per-week

3. John Stones - £250,000-per-week

=1. Raheem Sterling - £300,000-per-week

=1. Jack Grealish - £300,000-per-week

Man City's trio of Grealish, Sterling and Stones are the three highest-paid players in the current England squad.

Grealish and Sterling both earn £300,000-per-week, with Stones earning £250,000-per-week.

Jadon Sancho is actually England's highest-paid player at £350,000-per-week but is not in the current squad after a slow start to life at Manchester United.

In total, 14 players earn six figures per-week or more, including Kane, Maguire, Alexander-Arnold and Abraham.

Phillips has established himself as a key member of Southgate's squad but earns 'just' £38,000-per-week at Leeds.

While Foden and Saka are two of the world's best youngsters but are among the current England squad's lowest-paid players.

In fact, only Gallagher earns less at £17,000-per-week.

The Chelsea youngster, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, has excelled this season and is in line to make his first appearance for his country on Monday evening.

