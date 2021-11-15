Forza Horizon 5: The Fastest Cars You Must Use In The Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 has an abundance of cars for players to use in the game, and we have ranked these cars based on their speed to help you make your decision on what to use.

When it comes to the racing maps you can play in, there are ones that you need cars with all-round stats, but there are also others which need cars with pure speed and these are the most interesting and enjoyable ones to use.

The Forza Horizon franchise has been hugely successful for many years, and when the fifth main edition of the game was released in November 2021, it received a lot of great praise.

Hopefully we see a lot of great content released around the game over the next few months to keep it thriving and enjoyable.

Forza Horizon 5: Fastest Cars

10: 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

This car has three stats above 9.5 in speed, acceleration and handling, so its definitely a must have in Forza Horizon 5.

9: 1965 Hoonigan Ford "Hoonicorn" Mustang

The best off-road vehicle on this list and the Mustang is a lot of fun to use, so be sure to give it a go in the game.

8: Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 2011

Not too high in this list, the Veyron is fast and enjoyable to drive, but other cars are slightly better in this game.

7: 2019 Bugatti Divo

The Bugatti Divo is great to use in Forza Horizon 5 and with three of its stats above 9, you definitely have to give it a go in Forza Horizon.

6: 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Porsche makes some amazing cars, and this car is one of the best in the game. Not only does it look great, but its speed and acceleration is great.

5: 2019 McLaren Speedtail

The Speedtail is a great car to use, and has great brakes and suspension, so you can easily get around races with ease.

4: 2012 Hennessey Venom GT

The Venom is a great car and all round it has great stats, so despite it not being the fastest, it is definitely worth using.

3: 2015 Koenigsegg One

Again, this is another rapid car, but it is slightly let down due to the fact that it isn't great offroad. So only it when you are racing on-road.

2: 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

This car not only looks good, but is very very fast and has great handling as well so its perfect to race in.

1: 2018 Bugatti Chiron

This is most definitely the fastest car to use in the game, and is a lot of fun to use, as it has 10 speed and 9.9 acceleration. Be sure to give it a go as soon as possible.

