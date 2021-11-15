Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Shawn Porter is fully aware of what to expect from Terence Crawford as he compared his fellow American to the great Marvin Hagler.

Porter, 34, is set to take on Crawford in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 20.

The Cleveland native heads into his second world title fight in as many fights as a huge underdog, but firmly believes he can spring a huge shock and beat the undefeated 'Bud' on Saturday.

Fresh off his victory over Sebastian Formella, Porter has been busy sparring with Gervonta Davis this month for their fights with Crawford and Isaac Cruz respectively, which he feels will serve him well this weekend.

Porter, 34, told Press Box PR: “Terence Crawford is actually like Marvin Hagler. He's got to dislike me. He's got to be mad at me.

"For me, it really is an on and off switch. I understand that I have a job to do. I understand that I don't take that job lightly. I understand that I want to win and I understand what winning takes.

"It would be different if I didn't understand this sport, but this is the hurting business. No matter who it is across from you gotta hurt them in order to win and that's what I'm going to do.

“I've noticed a change in Terence. I know him and know that’s what he’s got to do, so I respect it. To each his own. For me, like I said, I can be very cordial and get in the ring and do my job, no problem.”

Porter brings with him to the ring an impressive fight record of 31 wins with 17 knockouts, three defeats and one draw.

And while he has been written off by all but a few, the 34-year-old is 'confident' he can upset the odds and shock the world of boxing.

He added: “I'm a very confident person. I believe wholeheartedly in myself.

"It's hard for me to answer what the difference will be on the night, because I see myself dominating him and taking control of him the way that he has so many times in the past. I think that it may be hard for other people to believe that or see that. So I’d rather let it play itself out.

“In the ring, ‘domination’ and ‘dominance’ is what comes to mind when I think of Crawford. Outside of the ring, believe it or not, ‘fun’ is what comes to mind.

"I think that Terence is really coming into his own. I think he's figured out who he wants the world to know him as.

"And in the ring, he wants the world to know him as a monster, a beast. And outside of the ring, he wants everyone to know that he's more fun and approachable than most people expect him to be.

"I look at him like he's the best in the world in the ring and even outside of the ring, I look at him like he's one of the best people in boxing that I know. So there's a lot of respect there.

"I think that that may be another word that jumps out is respect. But I know how to give that respect and I know how to punch somebody in the face at the same time.”

