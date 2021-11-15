Everton latest news: Rafa Benitez's future at Goodison Park is being questioned already

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daily Star journalist Paul Brown believes Rafael Benitez needs to get Everton back to winning ways quickly if he wants to avoid the sack at Goodison Park.

The Spanish coach has only been in charge of the Merseyside club for a little over four months, but Brown thinks he is under considerable pressure already.

What is Everton's recent record under Benitez?

Everton's results across their last eight matches in all competitions does not make for pleasant reading.

Their poor run of form started with a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in mid-September, and they followed that up by being dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by QPR three days later.

A 2-0 win over bottom club Norwich appeared to be a step in the right direction, but the Toffees have since gone five matches without a victory, losing three times during this period. As a result, they have slipped into the bottom half of the table.

What has Brown said about Benitez's future at Everton?

Brown has suggested that Benitez could be in danger of losing his job if things don't improve on the pitch between now and Christmas.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Unless Benitez turns it around quickly in the next couple of games, by Christmas, if they are at the wrong end of the table fighting and struggling, I don’t think the owner can allow it to go on for very long, because it’s too big a season financially for them to be struggling.”

Who do Everton play in the lead-up to Christmas?

Brown thinks Everton need to get back on track before Christmas, but their fixtures over the next six weeks indicate that will be easier said than done.

On Saturday, they face the daunting task of taking on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and they kick off December by hosting Liverpool and Arsenal within the space of five days.

Furthermore, in mid-December, they travel to current leaders Chelsea. Their other three matches between now and Christmas see them take on Brentford, Crystal Palace and Leicester City. These may be the games that they look to target for points.

However, it appears that there are no easy matches for Everton over the coming weeks, so it is entirely possible that they may have some problems with picking up points in the lead-up to the festive period.

If this is the case, Everton's owner Farhad Moshiri may have a decision to make towards the end of the year as to whether to stick with Benitez or to try someone else.

