Diego Costa has to be one of the maddest footballers to have played the sport this century.

The Spanish footballer has done some crazy things both on and off the pitch during his career.

And John Terry has re-shared another video that sums up how crazy Costa is.

In 2014, Costa joined Chelsea in a £32m move from Atletico Madrid.

Within a few months of joining the side and Costa was boxing members of Chelsea's coaching staff.

Yes, really.

Terry posted a video of Costa boxing legendary Chelsea physio Billy McCulloch in their pre-season tour in 2014.

And it makes for hilarious viewing. Watch it below...

The video starts off conservatively with both men waiting for the other to make a move.

It all then kicks off after Costa starts taunting, with McCulloch responding with a barrage of punches.

Costa backs away, easily evading the punches, before launching an attack of his own which floored the physio.

McCulloch swiftly gets back up and fights back but then goes down again.

It was all fun of games, of course, with both men sharing a hug at the end of the bout and the rest of the squad clapping.

Alongside the video, Terry wrote: "@diegocosta Vs Billy ( AKA ) Rocky. Pre season 2014/15. After this I knew we would win the league. What a Legend. I’m crying watching this."

Costa would go on to enjoy a brilliant first season at the club, scoring 20 goals in just 26 Premier League games as Chelsea cruised to the title.

He continued to score goals regularly for the club before departing in 2017.

Terry then showed just how highly he thinks of Costa in another tweet.

When asked by a fan if he thought Costa was the craziest player he played alongside, Terry replied: "Genuinely a top guy. I loved him because he gave everything, every single day for our club. He cared and was an unbelievable player."

Costa really is one of a kind. Now 33, he is playing football in Brazil with Atlético Mineiro.

