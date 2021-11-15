Crystal Palace latest news: Patrick Vieira has a 'real threat' at Selhurst Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay thinks Odsonne Edouard has already established himself as a "match-winner" at Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old only arrived at Selhurst Park on deadline day in August, but he has settled into English football quickly.

How has Edouard started at Crystal Palace?

The young striker got off to the perfect start when he netted a quickfire double on his debut against Tottenham to round off a comprehensive 3-0 victory for Patrick Vieira's men.

He has found the net just once more since then, when he scored against another north London side, Arsenal, last month.

However, a return of three goals in eight top-flight appearances is a solid start for the Frenchman, and he has earned an average match rating of 6.95 from WhoScored, ranking him third amongst his Palace teammates.

The 6 foot 2 forward has also caught the eye with his versatility, having operated from the left wing on a number of occasions this term rather than playing through the middle as a central attacker.

What has Barclay said about Edouard?

Barclay feels Edouard's ability to play in multiple positions makes him a difficult opponent to defend against, and he has claimed that the Palace man is now a decisive figure at the south London club.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Edouard, adapting to playing out wide as well as up front, is a real threat and a match-winner.”

How important is Edouard to Palace?

Palace have made a positive start to the season, and find themselves just inside the top half after 11 matches. Edouard deserves his fair share of the credit for helping the side kick on under Vieira.

Of course, there are other players who have also made vital contributions, with loan signing Conor Gallagher becoming a standout performer with his six goal contributions, while Wilfried Zaha is still relied upon to conjure up a moment of magic out of nowhere.

However, Edouard is certainly making his presence felt. The £14m signing from Celtic has shown that he can hold the ball up and bring others into play when being utilised as a lone striker, and he also linked up effectively with the likes of Gallagher and Christian Benteke when he was shifted over to the left flank.

He now seems to be someone that Vieira has a lot of faith in, and if he can continue to develop his game, he will likely become a hugely important player at Selhurst Park over the next season or two.

