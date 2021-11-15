Liverpool latest news: 'Absolutely no doubt' £90m star would consider leaving Anfield

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons there's "absolutely no doubt" that Mohamed Salah would consider leaving Liverpool.

Salah has been with the Reds since 2017 but has entered the final two years of his Anfield deal and has been linked away from the club.

What's the latest news with Salah?

It's not only his on the field heroics that have been grabbing the headlines this season, but his contract situation is also continuing to rumble on.

Salah's current deal expires in the summer of 2023, which could make for some nervous months ahead for Liverpool supporters.

The Egyptian has been in red-hot form for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring 15 goals in the Premier League and Champions League to help the Reds remain in pursuit of a second title in three seasons and seventh European Cup.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are prepared to offer Salah, valued at £90m, a new long-term deal which would see him become their highest-paid player.

Furthermore, the winger recently told Sky Sports that he wants to stay at Anfield for the rest of his career, although he said that it's "not in his hands" and "depends on the club".

Salah did say that he can't imagine ever playing against Liverpool, but Jones reckons that he would consider signing for another club.

What did Jones say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There's absolutely no doubt Salah would consider leaving if another offer came along."

What have Salah's stats been this season?

In terms of numbers, Salah has started this campaign in similar form to 2017-2018 when he scored 44 times in all competitions and broke the Premier League record for most goals in a 38-game season.

Remarkably, the Liverpool man is already three goals ahead of where he was after 11 matches during that campaign having scored 10 goals in 11 top-flight outings.

Until ending his run against Brighton last month, Salah had scored in seven Premier League games on the bounce, including against Chelsea and a memorable solo effort against Manchester City.

Furthermore, Salah has continued his outrageous goalscoring exploits on the European stage, striking five times in four appearances to help the Reds qualify as group winners with two games to go.

If Salah continues at his current rate, he'll have every chance of breaking his own record and potentially reaching 50 altogether.

