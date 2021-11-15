Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England were given a strange penalty in the first half of their World Cup qualifying match against San Marino on Monday evening.

The Three Lions needed to pick up a result in Serravalle to qualify for next year's tournament in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate's side raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Filippo Fabbri (own-goal).

Their third came from the penalty spot - and in bizarre circumstances.

Phil Foden connected well with an overhead kick but he couldn't get his effort on target.

Both sides went back to the half-way line as Elia Benedettini prepared to take the resulting goal-kick.

But San Marino's goalkeeper was instructed to wait as a VAR check took place.

One of San Marino's players, Dante Rossi, put his hand up in the air just after Foden's effort.

And VAR gave a penalty for handball. View the decision below...

How bizarre. The ball may have brushed Rossi's hand but, regardless, the ball did not change flight at all.

Still, he can't have too many complaints as his hand was in an unnatural position.

Rossi was given a yellow card for the handball. Harry Kane stepped up and made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Ian Wright and Roy Keane were working as pundits on ITV Sport and they both agreed that the decision was very harsh on Rossi and San Marino.

Kane would score three more times in the first half to ensure England went into the half-time break with a six-goal advantage.

Barring the craziest of comebacks, England are now assured of their place in Qatar next year.

