Tottenham transfer news: '8 to 10' EPL rivals would try to sign £11m Spurs star in January

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that the whole of the Championship and half of the Premier League would be interested in signing Joe Rodon if he's available for a loan in January.

Rodon joined Tottenham from Swansea for £11m last summer, but the centre-back has struggled to establish himself as a regular despite playing under four different managers.

What's the latest news with Rodon?

Rodon's lack of game-time at Spurs isn't hindering his chances of playing for Wales, with the defender featuring in all but two of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

But for whatever reason, he just isn't getting opportunities at club level.

After spending the majority of last season on the bench, Rodon has made just three starts in all competitions this term, all coming in the Europa Conference League, and he's appeared just once in the Premier League.

Even then, Rodon performed well in the defeat at Crystal Palace, but wouldn't make the starting XI the following week.

Rodon might have thought the arrival of Antonio Conte would improve his chances of playing, with the Italian manager renowned for playing a back-three, something he's done often with Wales, but he was an unused substitute against Vitesse and then left out of the squad that drew at Everton.

Tottenham are still fighting on four fronts, which could provide the Welshman with a chance to impress Conte in the coming weeks.

However, Bridge said that Rodon wouldn't be short of buyers if his situation doesn't improve and he becomes available for a loan move in the January window.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If you told Rodon's agent to get him a loan move in January, you would get every single Championship club and eight to 10 Premier League clubs offering."

Could Rodon still get a chance at Tottenham?

Conte changing to a back-three should help Rodon for two reasons.

Firstly, because he's playing with an extra centre-back, which means there's one more position up for grabs.

Furthermore, playing with a back-three is something Rodon is used to at international level and has done so against some top opposition at the Euro's.

The current back-three looks to be a settled one right now, but Tottenham defenders haven't been short of mistakes in recent seasons, so Rodon will have to stay on his toes.

