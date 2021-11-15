Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England enjoyed one of the biggest wins in their history after they destroyed San Marino 10-0 on Monday evening.

The Three Lions needed at least a point to ensure their qualification to next year's World Cup in Qatar.

And they got what they needed in a one-sided affair in Serravalle.

England led by six goals going into the half-time break, thanks to goals from Harry Maguire, Filippo Fabbri (OG) and Harry Kane (4).

Gareth Southgate's men scored four more times in the second half as Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka all got themselves on the scoresheet.

It was the seventh time England have scored 10 or more goals in a single game and the first time since 1964.

Abraham's goal was the pick of the bunch. Watch it below...

90min.com listed the biggest wins in England's history earlier this year. View England's 22 biggest victories ever below...

22. Finland 0-8 England (20/05/1937)

21. England 8-0 Mexico (10/05/1961)

20. Turkey 0-8 England (14/11/1984)

19. England 8-0 Turkey (14/10/1987)

18. San Marino 0-8 England (22/03/2013)

17. Northern Ireland 1-9 England (15/03/1890)

16. Wales 1-9 England (16/03/1896)

15. England 9-1 Netherlands (11/12/1909)

14. South Africa 1-9 England (17/07/1920)

13. Belgium 1-9 England (11/05/1927)

12. England 9-0 Northern Ireland (09/03/1895)

11. England 9-0 Germany (13/03/1909)

10. Switzerland 0-9 England (20/05/1909)

9. Luxembourg 0-9 England (19/10/1960)

8. England 9-0 Luxembourg (15/12/1982)

7. Portugal 0-10 England (25/05/1947)

6. United States 0-10 England (27/05/1964)

5. San Marino 0-10 England (15/11/2021)

4. Austria 1-11 England (08/06/1908)

3. England 12-2 Netherlands (21/12/1907)

2. England 13-2 Northern Ireland (18/02/1899)

1. Northern Ireland 0-13 England (18/02/1882)

England destroyed San Marino on Monday evening but they were still well short of their record victory, which has stood for 139 years.

All the way back in 1882, England beat Northern Ireland 13-0.

England threatened to record their biggest victory ever on Monday evening but they fell three goals short.

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

Southgate's side have now qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. After reaching the semi-finals in 2018, England will be looking to go even further next year.

They will surely go into the tournament as one of the favourites to win it all.

