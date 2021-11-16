Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England completely destroyed San Marino on Monday evening.

The Three Lions needed at least a point to guarantee their spot at the 2022 World Cup.

And it didn't take England long to break the deadlock on the evening.

Harry Maguire headed home from a corner after just five minutes as England asserted their dominance from the outset.

Gareth Southgate's side scored nine more times as they eventually prevailed 10-0 against the minnows.

It was a satisfactory night for England as they finished their World Cup qualifying campaign on a serious high.

The game, however, has reignited the debate that international football should be revamped.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Michael Owen took to Twitter during the game to say that most of international football, aside from the major tournaments, is 'absolutely pointless'.

And another man that agrees with Owen is Harry Redknapp.

Back in 2017, Redknapp delivered a truly epic rant where he destroyed England and international football.

It's a sensational watch and you can watch it below...

"We don't win anything!" Redknapp said on BT Sport back in 2017. "We qualify, we beat all these teams, 10 out of 10 we win. We get to the tournament - useless.

"I've even lost interest, I'm sitting the other night and not even watching the game.

"I hear the commentator go 'we're playing Malta and this number 18, he works at the checkout counter in the week'.

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

"I'm thinking, 'what am I watching this for?' I can't wait for the Premier League to start again. I'm excited, coming here, watching a proper game [Crystal Palace vs West Ham].

"That fortnight [international break], for me, is a dead fortnight."

It's unknown whether Redknapp bothered to watch England smash 10 past San Marino on Monday.

If his comments in 2017 are anything to go by, we're guessing that he didn't.

1 of 20 In what year was Klopp born? 1967 1968 1969 1970

News Now - Sport News