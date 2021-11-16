Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

He may have won 24 trophies across a highly successful 12-year career, including eight top-flight league titles and a Champions League triumph, but there is still a feeling in some quarters that Brazilian superstar Neymar has never truly fulfilled his potential. As superb as the 29-year-old has been over the years, he has rarely threatened to challenge Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the title of the world's greatest player.

While Messi and Ronaldo can boast a staggering 11 Ballon d'Or awards between them, Neymar has never managed to land the prestigious prize - despite being nominated on no less than nine occasions.

Neymar's current club Paris Saint-Germain thought so highly of the forward's ability that they agreed to pay Barcelona a world-record transfer fee of £190 million for his services in August 2017.

Since making his blockbuster move, the star has thrilled crowds at the Parc des Princes with his incredible array of skills and unique showmanship.

He hasn't done badly in front of goal either, bagging 90 goals in 127 appearances for the Parisian outfit.

The player himself, though, appears to be becoming increasingly disillusioned with the game, admitting in an interview last month that next year's World Cup in Qatar could be his last for Brazil.

"I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore," he said as part of the DAZN documentary series. 'Neymar & The Line Of Kings'.

Legendary Brazilian full-back Cafu, however, still believes that Neymar has plenty to offer, revealing in an interview with Marca that he believes his countryman is technically superior to both Messi and Ronaldo.

The World Cup winner, though, did suggest that he'd like to see Neymar take on more responsibility as he progresses into the later of his career.

"Neymar is technically better than Messi, better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but he must assume the responsibility of a leader," said Cafu.

"One must dedicate themselves 100 per cent to football, I'm not better than Neymar, but I am better than other right-backs because I dedicated myself to that.

"He [Neymar] has to become a captain."

At present, Neymar is just 7 goals shy of equalling Pele's all time goalscoring record for Brazil of 77. While he'll surely hit that mark before calling time on his career, it would be fitting to see him lead his country in the same way that Messi and Ronaldo have done with such distinction in recent times.

Whether or not Neymar's skills are superior to those of Messi and Ronaldo is a matter of individual opinion. Regardless of where you sit on that debate, though, his magnificent talent is undeniable.

