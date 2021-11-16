Elland Road transfer news: Leeds 'want at least £60m' for Marcelo Bielsa favourite

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons Leeds would be looking to get at least £60m should they sell Raphinha.

The Brazilian only signed for Leeds last summer, but his excellent form has already attracted the attention of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

What's the latest news with Raphinha?

When Leeds paid French outfit Rennes £17m last October, the 24-year-old was relatively unknown to English football, but some 13 months later he's now up there with the best wingers in the division.

But whilst Raphinha's superb form is benefitting Leeds on the pitch, he's only bringing more attention to himself off it.

In his first season, he scored six goals and added an impressive nine assists in 36 league appearances, but Raphinha is already on course to beat that goal tally having struck five times in 10 games this season.

Raphinha's form led to an international call-up by Brazil earlier this season and he's already left his mark, scoring twice on his first start against Uruguay last month.

Despite his heroics for club and country, the winger is only valued at £28.8m on Transfermarkt, but Jones reckons that if Leeds look to cash-in on him, they'd be looking for more than double that amount.

What did Jones say about Raphinha?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "You'll be getting at least £50m for him and from what I understand, Leeds will be looking for at least £60m."

How much is Raphinha worth?

Raphinha has only proved himself for just more than 12 months in the Premier League, but in the current market, £60m sounds about right.

Aston Villa paid Norwich £33m for Emiliano Buendia last summer and he endured a far worse season than Raphinha did in the Premier League.

Furthermore, not only is Raphinha doing it on a regular basis for Leeds, but he's established himself as a regular starter on the international stage, which should only increase his value.

Leeds obviously won't want to sell their best players, but if the attacker keeps getting better and Marcelo Bielsa's side continue to hang around at the wrong end of the table, then Raphinha might seriously start considering his options.

Should that become the case, it wouldn't be unfair for Leeds to demand around the £60m-mark for his services.

