West Ham transfer news: Fresh update emerges over £52.7m striker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that West Ham are unlikely to sign Alexandre Lacazette in January because the Frenchman wants to play regular football.

David Moyes' side are yet to replace Sebastien Haller and still need to bring in another striker to provide competition for Michail Antonio.

However, Brown doesn't expect Lacazette to arrive at the London Stadium because he'd most likely be behind Antonio in the pecking order.

What's the latest news with Lacazette?

The striker has entered the final 12 months of his Arsenal contract, so he could leave the Emirates in the coming months if he doesn't sign a new deal or on a free next summer.

Lacazette is currently in Mikel Arteta's XI, although he hasn't been offered fresh terms which means this could potentially be his final season with the Gunners.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

He was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer but ended up staying and 90min now believe that the Hammers are interested in signing the 30-year-old, who would be "keen" on staying in London.

Lacazette was brought to the Premier League for £52.7m from Lyon, but by the time the January window comes around, he'll be available for considerably less given he'll have around six months left on his Arsenal deal.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But with Antonio in the form of his career, Brown reckons that Lacazette wouldn't be first-choice, which he believes is unlikely to see the Gunners striker move to east London.

What did Brown say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he's at the stage of his career where he wants to be starting games and he's not going to start games at West Ham because they play one striker and that's Antonio, so I can't see that happening personally."

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

How does Antonio compare to Lacazette this season?

Lacazette has been a great servant during his four-and-a-half years at Arsenal, scoring 68 goals in 179 appearances.

But at this current moment, Antonio is comfortably ahead of the Frenchman.

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

In the Premier League this term, Lacazette has scored just once, whilst the Hammers frontman is already on six goals and has laid on three assists for his teammates.

Antonio has played more than treble the minutes Lacazette has, but there's no question about who's playing the better football right now, so therefore a move to West Ham probably wouldn't be a wise one if he wants to be first-choice once he leaves Arsenal.

News Now - Sport News