The fallout from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil might not have settled just yet with Michael Masi confirming that Max Verstappen could still face a retrospective penalty over his and Lewis Hamilton's latest incident.

The Formula 1 Drivers' title fight closed up once more at the weekend as Lewis Hamilton soared to first place from 10th on the grid and from an initial 20th in the Sprint, reducing the gap to Verstappen in the standings to 14 points with three races to go.

Verstappen certainly pulled out all of the stops in his bid to keep the Briton behind, though, with turn 4 on lap 48 proving particularly contentious as both drivers ran wide and off of the circuit after some very late braking from the Red Bull man.

Hard but fair was the plea from his team whilst Mercedes were up in arms, alleging that the Dutchman had effectively opened up his steering and ran Hamilton out of road in order to keep track position.

At the time, the stewards noted the incident but gave no penalty with the information and footage they had available but that is not the end of the story by the sounds of things.

Race Director Michael Masi has since revealed that new footage showing the front of Verstappen's car and crucially his steering wheel and steering angle will soon be available, and that could end up landing Verstappen with a retrospective penalty:

"It is only the cameras that are broadcast that are basically what we have access to throughout.

"It hasn’t been obtained yet. It has been requested.”

When asked if the footage could be a "smoking gun" for Max, Masi said: “It could be, absolutely.

"But we didn’t have access to it. It has been downloaded and once the commercial rights holder supplies it, we will have a look.

“Absolutely [I will look at it]. We’ve got the forward-facing, the 360…all of the camera angles that we don’t get live will be downloaded and we will have a look at them.”

