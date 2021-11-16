Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Chadwick extended her reign as W Series champion after securing the 2021 championship title last month.

It was a hugely competitive season that saw the Brit battle with compatriot Alice Powell right until the very end.

Nothing separated the two as they entered the double-header finale weekend in Austin, Texas.

For the first time in its history, the W Series arrived at the Circuit of the Americas, where a thrilling title showdown would take place.

Chadwick came out on top in both races and finished the campaign with 159 points, retaining her champion status in spectacular fashion.

The Veloce Racing driver had ground to make up from the very first race. A mechanical fault hindered her qualifier and contact during the race at the Red Bull Ring saw her drop all the way back, before clawing back an eighth-place finish.

From there, the reigning champion fought back and finished the season with four wins and seven podiums — bagging herself 15 FIA Super Licence points.

The points contribute towards a potential career in Formula 1 — 40 points are required to compete in the championship and 25 points are needed to take part in an F1 practice session.

Chadwick already has strong connections with the highest level of single-seater racing. She is currently a development driver for Williams and she had the backing of the team during the W Series season, racing on the undercard of the championship.

Soon-to-be Mercedes driver and current Williams star George Russell joined Chadwick's celebrations on the final day of W Series. CEO Jost Capito was also there to support and congratulate the champion.

"I spend quite a lot of time with George away from the track," she told Formula 1. "It’s nice to see him there and obviously the whole Williams team.

"It’s nice to have the support of those guys, I think a big, big part of the success I’ve had this year has been a result of their support. It’s great to have that underneath the podium."

