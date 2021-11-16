Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: Four New Characters Revealed and Ranked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 will be soon upon us and we have ranked the four new characters officially revealed by the developers for the new season.

Every new season brings out new characters, and by the images we have seen, these could be some of the best ones yet.

Season 9 has been a lot of fun, but no doubt there have been some in the community wanting to see the updates and changes that season 10 is bringing to the game. Expectations are also very high for the upcoming season.

The gaming community loves when new characters are added to games, as cosmetics are one of the big things that make a user's experience unique.

Four New Characters Coming to Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 Revealed and Ranked

These four new characters were revealed on social media by Call of Duty Mobile News, and they tweeted out the four images. The characters will be linked with the name of the season, ‘The Shadow Returns’.

We have ranked them in terms of how they look and how popular we think they will be, and to view them, have a look at the images down below.

The characters names have not been revealed yet, but when they are, we will provide all the latest information right on this page.

4: With weapons on her back, and a pistol, this female character will definitely be popular, but the other ones definitely look a little more pleasing cosmetically.

3: This male character has a fantastic design, and looks great with the colours the developer has given his clothes. The bane-like mask is also a great touch.

2: This Female character has a great outfit, and looks very stealthy. The bionic arm she has makes the character even better.

1: This male character, who is completely hidden behind armour, definitely looks the coolest and also the most stealthiest. With a pistol and a sword on his back, there is no doubt that he will be the most used new character.

