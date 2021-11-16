Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bobby Lashley destroyed a member of the Mysterios for the second straight week, prompting WWE Official Adam Pearce to replace Rey Mysterio with Austin Theory on Raw's Survivor Series team.

Plus, Big E and RK-Bro battled Seth Rollins and The Usos, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan went face-to-face and more!

WWE Champion Big E & Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos ended in a no-contest

The night began with Kevin Owens explaining his vicious attack on Big E last week, but before those two could come to blows, The Usos hit the scene to launch their own attack on the WWE Champion.

Big E found a surprise ally in the form of Riddle, who ran to the ring to even the odds for the champion, leading to this impromptu tag team match.

It wasn’t long before the match devolved into chaos, as Seth Rollins, watching along from the announce table, got into it with Big E at ringside before blatantly interjecting with an attack on Riddle.

Amid the mayhem, Randy Orton emerged and dropped Jey Uso with an RKO, leading to yet another impromptu match.

Seth Rollins & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. WWE Champion Big E & Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

Champions joined forces as Big E and RK-Bro took on Seth Rollins and The Usos. With a quick roll-up, Rollins was able to score the win over Riddle for his team, prompting a fuming Randy Orton to hit another RKO on Jey Uso.

The damage wasn’t completely done for Jey, however, as Big E also took the opportunity to send a message to Roman Reigns ahead of Survivor Series by dropping Uso with a massive Big Ending.

Bianca Belair def. Tamina

Initially thinking she would be going toe-to-toe with Doudrop, Bianca Belair was in for a curveball as she instead battled Tamina. The EST of WWE put up a strong fight and emerged victorious after connecting with an incredible K.O.D., drawing the ire of Doudrop, who came out after the bout to warn Belair that she will be fixated on getting even with her after Survivor Series.

Liv Morgan stood up to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had some heated words for her Survivor Series opponent, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, before turning her attention to her next challenger, Liv Morgan.

Big Time Becks showed Morgan some footage from an episode of Talking Smack in which Morgan recalled once being endorsed by Lynch as Lynch was leaving to become a mother.

The Raw Women’s Champion went on to explain how wrong she actually was, prompting Morgan to fight her off and remind Big Time Becks that she is coming for her title.

The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins wanted the smoke, and they got it from The Alpha Academy’s Otis & Chad Gable. A thrilling tag team bout culminated when Ford countered Gable’s high crossbody attempt and rolled over for the pinfall, earning the all-important victory for The Street Profits.

Queen Zelina def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H.

After being snubbed from Raw’s Survivor Series team, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H. set out to prove herself against Queen Zelina. With Rhea Ripley and Carmella looking on, Zelina got the win after hitting The Almost Superhero with a Code Red following a distraction by Carmella.

After the match, The Nightmare was quick to invite the self-proclaimed “Most Beautiful Woman In All of WWE” into the ring for the next bout.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley def. Carmella

The face protector couldn’t save Carmella on this occasion as Rhea Ripley connected with a swift headbutt and delivered Riptide to overcome the competition.

As Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. celebrated the victory, Queen Zelina made sure to once again rub in the champions’ faces that The Almost Superhero would still have to sit it out and watch from home this Sunday at Survivor Series.

Kevin Owens def. Finn Bálor

Two members of Raw’s Survivor Series team duked it out as Kevin Owens put aside his animosity with WWE Champion Big E to take on Finn Bálor. After a hotly contested matchup, Owens broke his losing streak and scored the win after hitting The Prince with a devastating Stunner.

AJ Styles & Omos def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

AJ Styles and his own personal colossus, Omos, set out to make quick work of The Dirty Dawgs, and that is exactly what they did. The Phenomenal One began the match by immediately tagging in his giant partner, leaving Omos to ravage Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode before Styles would come back in to score the pinfall over Ziggler following a vicious Phenomenal Forearm.

Bobby Lashley def. Rey Mysterio

As Dominik Mysterio cautiously looked on, his father gave it all he had against “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley in Raw’s main event. Lashley put the clamps on Rey with the Hurt Lock to defeat The Master of the 619 and release him for his son to tend to.

This match result piqued the interest of WWE Official Adam Pearce, who quickly made his presence felt to announce that Rey Mysterio would be replaced on Raw’s Survivor Series team.

After Austin Theory emerged to hit Dominik with his ATL, Pearce’s mind was made up, as he named Theory to the Survivor Series team in place of Mysterio.

You can watch WWE Survivor Series on November 21 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

