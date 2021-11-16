Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England enjoyed a historic day on Monday evening.

The Three Lions smashed 10 past San Marino in Serravalle as they qualified for the 2022 World Cup in style.

Harry Kane broke numerous records on the evening.

England's talisman netted four goals in the first half, taking his tally for England to 48 goals.

He's moved up to joint-third in the all-time goal-scoring charts alongside Gary Lineker and is now just five goals behind Wayne Rooney in first.

Harry Maguire also made history on Monday.

The centre-back, who has come under-fire for his performances for Man United recently, broke the deadlock in the fifth minute.

That was the seventh time he has hit the back of the net for England, making him the highest-scoring defender in the nation's history.

Following the rout on Monday evening, we've listed the highest scoring XI in England's history below.

Where players are tied, the player with the fewer games played for England have been chosen.

No goalkeeper has scored a goal for England so we've just gone with Peter Shilton, who is England's most capped stopper.

GK: Peter Shilton - 0 goals

RB: Phil Neal - 5 goals

CB: Harry Maguire - 7 goals

CB: Jack Charlton - 6 goals

LB: Stuart Pearce - 5 goals

CM: Frank Lampard - 29 goals

RM: David Beckham - 17 goals

LM: Martin Peters - 20 goals

CAM: Bobby Charlton - 49 goals

ST: Wayne Rooney - 53 goals

ST: Harry Kane - 48 goals

After scoring seven goals in the past week, Kane is now within touching distance of Rooney's record tally.

At 28 years old, it's almost inevitable that the Tottenham striker will not just break the record but obliterate it.

Maguire's goalscoring record for England is also impressive.

Will Big Sam return to management?! Find out in his exclusive chat with The Football Terrace...

The centre-back has notched four goals in 41 appearances for his country.

Despite his errant performances for United, he remains one of the first names on the team sheet for England.

If he continues scoring at the rate he currently is, he could well hit double figures for his country.

1 of 20 In what year was Klopp born? 1967 1968 1969 1970

News Now - Sport News