Kane, Rooney, Maguire, Beckham: What is England's highest-scoring XI ever?
England enjoyed a historic day on Monday evening.
The Three Lions smashed 10 past San Marino in Serravalle as they qualified for the 2022 World Cup in style.
Harry Kane broke numerous records on the evening.
England's talisman netted four goals in the first half, taking his tally for England to 48 goals.
He's moved up to joint-third in the all-time goal-scoring charts alongside Gary Lineker and is now just five goals behind Wayne Rooney in first.
Harry Maguire also made history on Monday.
The centre-back, who has come under-fire for his performances for Man United recently, broke the deadlock in the fifth minute.
That was the seventh time he has hit the back of the net for England, making him the highest-scoring defender in the nation's history.
Following the rout on Monday evening, we've listed the highest scoring XI in England's history below.
Where players are tied, the player with the fewer games played for England have been chosen.
No goalkeeper has scored a goal for England so we've just gone with Peter Shilton, who is England's most capped stopper.
GK: Peter Shilton - 0 goals
RB: Phil Neal - 5 goals
CB: Harry Maguire - 7 goals
CB: Jack Charlton - 6 goals
LB: Stuart Pearce - 5 goals
CM: Frank Lampard - 29 goals
RM: David Beckham - 17 goals
LM: Martin Peters - 20 goals
CAM: Bobby Charlton - 49 goals
ST: Wayne Rooney - 53 goals
ST: Harry Kane - 48 goals
After scoring seven goals in the past week, Kane is now within touching distance of Rooney's record tally.
At 28 years old, it's almost inevitable that the Tottenham striker will not just break the record but obliterate it.
Maguire's goalscoring record for England is also impressive.
The centre-back has notched four goals in 41 appearances for his country.
Despite his errant performances for United, he remains one of the first names on the team sheet for England.
If he continues scoring at the rate he currently is, he could well hit double figures for his country.