Alfa Romeo have confirmed that Guanyu Zhou will join Valtteri Bottas in an all-new driver line-up for them in 2022, with Antonio Giovinazzi leaving the team at the end of this season.

The final seat for the 2022 Formula 1 campaign took a little while to be sorted, with Alfa deciding whether they wanted to keep some familiarity by retaining Giovinazzi for next year or opting to go completely fresh with Valtteri Bottas already confirmed to join from Mercedes with Kimi Raikkonen retiring.

They've opted to go down the latter route, then, with them confirming both the exit of the Italian and the arrival of Zhou from Formula 2, with him set to become the first full-time Formula 1 driver to hail from China:

Giovinazzi will be in a different category of motorsport from next season, then, with WEC tipped in the past and Formula E now looking the most likely option for him with the electric-powered motorsport already home to a number of former F1 drivers.

Zhou, meanwhile, gets his first shot at F1 in earnest having spent time as an academy driver, whilst he's currently sat in P2 in the F2 standings behind Oscar Piastri, who has been named as Alpine's reserve for 2022.

