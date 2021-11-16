Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Becky Lynch isn't having any of Charlotte Flair's claims that her ambition and drive is misunderstood due to her gender

A lot has been made of Charlotte Flair reportedly being "difficult" to work with over the last few weeks, and 'The Queen' has now responded to those reports and her critics.

Speaking to BT Sport, Flair said that she is so confident and so determined to stay at the top because of how hard she's had to work to make it to the pinnacle of WWE's women's division.

The Women's Champion also said that she wasn't handed anything in her career, despite some fans suggesting she was given opportunities because of her family ties and the fact her father is Ric Flair.

Charlotte's most newsworthy comment came when she suggested that people took issue with the fact that she wants to win top titles and stay in the main event purely because she's a woman.

During the interview with BT Sport, Flair even questioned if fans and critics would take issue with her ambition to stay at the top of the division if she was a man.

Becky Lynch was having none of Charlotte's claims, however, as the Raw Women's Champion took to Twitter to say that no one in WWE acts the way she does.

'Big Time Becks' was also quick to point out that gender was not the reason why so many people perceive Charlotte Flair to be difficult to work with.

This comes just five days before Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch put their differences aside and share the ring at Survivor Series on Sunday night.

You can watch WWE Survivor Series on November 21 live in the US, and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

