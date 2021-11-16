Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dani Alves completed a dramatic return to Barcelona last week.

Alves, who played for Barca between 2008-2016, was a free agent after leaving Sao Paulo in September.

Despite being 38, Xavi and Barca made the decision to bring the Brazilian back to the club.

Alves was at the training ground for the first time since rejoining the club on Monday evening.

And it made for a an emotional day as Alves was welcomed back with open arms.

Barcelona posted numerous clips of his first day back and you can view some of them below...

ALVES GIVES EMOTIONAL SPEECH TO BARCA PLAYERS

Alves gave a speech to his new teammates in the dressing room.

He said, per Mundo Deportivo: "It is a pleasure to be here after such a long time. To return here is an honour, a pleasure.

"To be able to share with you again. I come to learn from you, now the new world. But from the old one, I want to convey one thing: to know what It represents this club and this shirt.

"I have been abroad and this is the best place to do great things, to live. You are here, value it because there is nothing better outside.

"Insist that it is a pleasure to be here with you. Come on to do great things because this club is made of this, of doing great things."

Alves was given a standing ovation by his teammates after completing his speech.

ALVES MEETS HIS FORMER TEAMMATES

Barcelona captured footage of Alves reuniting with a few of his former teammates, including Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba.

ALVES IS REUINITED WITH XAVI

Alves also shared an emotional embrace with Xavi, who was instrumental in bringing him back to the club.

Alves will continue to train with the club but will only be available for selection from the start of 2022.

