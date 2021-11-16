Call of Duty Vanguard: Developers Confirm Huge News around Combat Shotgun

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The combat shotgun is massively overpowered in Call of Duty Vanguard and developers Sledgehammer Games have revealed whether they will be looking to nerf the weapon in the game.

When a new action game comes out, it can be hard for the developers to work out immediately what weapons are too strong, but following the 24/7 Das Haus playlist, it is obvious to see that the Combat Shotgun is far too overpowered.

It can not only easily kill players in one hit, but it can kill them from quite a far distance as well, and it is receiving a lot of complaints from the gaming community.

With season 1 of Vanguard around the corner, the developers will need to sort out this issue sooner rather than later so that they don’t lose popularity.

Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1: Release Date, Patch Notes, Trailer, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need to Know

Call of Duty Vanguard Developers Sledgehammer Games Will Nerf The Combat Shotgun

After a clip surfaced on Twitter showing a player getting a nuke really quickly thanks to the Combat Shotgun, many were commenting that the weapon needed a nerf as soon as possible.

It looks like Sledgehammer Games have been listening to the complaints of the Call of Duty community as they finally came out and spoke about what they will do, and players will be over the moon.

Sledgehammer Games simply posted a gif which said ‘It’s Time For Nerf’, whilst they also Tweeted ‘We’re here to perform a shotgun exorcism.’

This is great news, but for now we do not know when this nerf will happen. The only issue is that it might take multiple nerfs due to the Combat Shotgun being so overpowered. Hopefully it does not take too long, as this issue is massively needed to be rectified as soon as possible.

There are other weapons which are very strong in the game, like the MP-40 and the STG 44, and even though they are not as overpowered as the combat shotgun, there are still calls from the gaming community for the assault rifle and the submachine gun to be nerfed as well.

Sledgehammer have not commented on these weapons for the time being, but if they do we will provide all the updates right here.

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News