Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Roman Reigns: Salaries for WWE's top male stars
A report from UK Newspaper The Mirror has revealed the salaries of various top WWE Superstars, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Roman Reigns.
There is no way for sure of knowing whether or not the list of 100% accurate, but The Mirror claims that Brock Lesnar is the highest-paid WWE star, earning a base salary of $12 million per year.
That's $3.5 million more than the second-highest-paid WWE Superstar, as according to The Mirror, John Cena brings in around $8.5 million per year for his base salary.
The first full-time WWE Superstar on the list is Roman Reigns, with The Mirror claiming that the Universal Champion pockets a base salary of $5 million per year.
The list then continues with Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins earning base salaries, according to The Mirror, of $4.5 million, $3.5 million and $3 million respectively.
Goldberg is also featured on the list, with the WWE Hall of Famer who wrestled three matches for WWE in 2021 earning a base salary of $3 million.
The Undertaker is still believed to be under WWE contract, despite retiring from in-ring competition at Survivor Series 2020, and reportedly brings home $2.5 million per year.
Below is a complete list of the 16 highest-paid WWE Superstars according to The Mirror, as well as how much they are reportedly earning from their base salary
- Brock Lesnar $12 million
- John Cena $8.5 million
- Roman Reigns $5 million
- Randy Orton $4.5 million
- AJ Styles $3.5 million
- Seth Rollins $3 million
- Goldberg $3 million
- The Undertaker $2.5 million (Retired)
- The Miz $2.5 million
- Kevin Owens $2 million
- Dolph Ziggler $1.5 million
- Sheamus $1 million
- Jeff Hardy $1 million
- Jinder Mahal $900,000
- Kane $900,000
- Samoa Joe $800,000
The list from The Mirror was published in August 2021, so Samoa Joe's figure of $800,000 will presumably be for his new contract, as opposed to the one before his release in April 2021.