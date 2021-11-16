Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A report from UK Newspaper The Mirror has revealed the salaries of various top WWE Superstars, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Roman Reigns.

There is no way for sure of knowing whether or not the list of 100% accurate, but The Mirror claims that Brock Lesnar is the highest-paid WWE star, earning a base salary of $12 million per year.

That's $3.5 million more than the second-highest-paid WWE Superstar, as according to The Mirror, John Cena brings in around $8.5 million per year for his base salary.

The first full-time WWE Superstar on the list is Roman Reigns, with The Mirror claiming that the Universal Champion pockets a base salary of $5 million per year.

The list then continues with Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins earning base salaries, according to The Mirror, of $4.5 million, $3.5 million and $3 million respectively.

Goldberg is also featured on the list, with the WWE Hall of Famer who wrestled three matches for WWE in 2021 earning a base salary of $3 million.

The Undertaker is still believed to be under WWE contract, despite retiring from in-ring competition at Survivor Series 2020, and reportedly brings home $2.5 million per year.

Below is a complete list of the 16 highest-paid WWE Superstars according to The Mirror, as well as how much they are reportedly earning from their base salary

Brock Lesnar $12 million

John Cena $8.5 million

Roman Reigns $5 million

Randy Orton $4.5 million

AJ Styles $3.5 million

Seth Rollins $3 million

Goldberg $3 million

The Undertaker $2.5 million (Retired)

The Miz $2.5 million

Kevin Owens $2 million

Dolph Ziggler $1.5 million

Sheamus $1 million

Jeff Hardy $1 million

Jinder Mahal $900,000

Kane $900,000

Samoa Joe $800,000

The list from The Mirror was published in August 2021, so Samoa Joe's figure of $800,000 will presumably be for his new contract, as opposed to the one before his release in April 2021.

