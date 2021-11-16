FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Ranking Every Card From Worst to Best
Players are enjoying the FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo and we have ranked every card in this team one promo.
These cards are one of many promos we have been treated to in FIFA 22, and this one sees players go through three upgrades, and with the third upgrade, they will get one stat boosted to 99.
When such a promo is released, it is sometimes hard to work out which ones are the worst and which ones are the best, so we hope this ranking helps you massively.
The players involved in this promo depends on who has a sponsorship with Adidas, and the stat that gets upgraded depends on what Adidas boot they wear.
Ranking Every FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo Card From Worst To Best
These cards really do vary in price, and sometimes this is a good way to work out which special cards are overpowered and fit the meta in FIFA 22.
There are some players who are seen as cheaper, and actually are a lot more fun to use in the game. Some of these cards can definitely be used in competitive Ultimate Team game mode FUTChampions.
Here are all the players in the FIFA 22 Adidas Numbers Up Promo Ranked From Worst to Best
16. Florian Neuhaus
Position: CM
Rating: 84
Average Price: 11.3k
15. Fabian
Position: CM
Rating: 84
Average Price: 12.3k
14. Amadou Diawara
Position: CDM
Rating: 84
Average Price: 11.5k
13. Mats Hummels
Position: CB
Rating: 88
Average Price: 29.8k
12. Marco Asensio
Position: RW
Rating: 85
Average Price: SBC
11. Steven Bergwijn
Position: LM
Rating: 84
Average Price: SBC
10. Sergio Reguilon
Position: LB
Rating: 84
Average Price: 71k
9. Dele Alli
Position: CAM
Rating: 85
Average Price: 48k
8. Moussa Dembele
Position: ST
Rating: 84
Average Price: 21.3k
7. Giovanni Reyna
Position: CAM
Rating: 85
Average Price: 39.5k
6. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
Position: GK
Rating: 91
Average Price: 88k
5. Declan Rice
Position: CDM
Rating: 87
Average Price: 54.5k
4. Angel Di Maria
Position: RW
Rating: 89
Average Price: 302k
3. Diogo Jota
Position: LW
Rating: 86
Average Price: 462k
2. Eder Militao
Position: CB
Rating: 85
Average Price: 416k
1. Joao Felix
Position: CF
Rating: 88
Average Price: 709k
