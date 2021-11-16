FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Ranking Every Card From Worst to Best

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Players are enjoying the FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo and we have ranked every card in this team one promo.

These cards are one of many promos we have been treated to in FIFA 22, and this one sees players go through three upgrades, and with the third upgrade, they will get one stat boosted to 99.

When such a promo is released, it is sometimes hard to work out which ones are the worst and which ones are the best, so we hope this ranking helps you massively.

The players involved in this promo depends on who has a sponsorship with Adidas, and the stat that gets upgraded depends on what Adidas boot they wear.

Read More: FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo: Leaks, Release Date, Full Squad, Predictions and Everything We Know So Far

Ranking Every FIFA 22 Adidas 99 Numbers Up Promo Card From Worst To Best

These cards really do vary in price, and sometimes this is a good way to work out which special cards are overpowered and fit the meta in FIFA 22.

There are some players who are seen as cheaper, and actually are a lot more fun to use in the game. Some of these cards can definitely be used in competitive Ultimate Team game mode FUTChampions.

Here are all the players in the FIFA 22 Adidas Numbers Up Promo Ranked From Worst to Best

16. Florian Neuhaus

Position: CM

Rating: 84

Average Price: 11.3k

15. Fabian

Position: CM

Rating: 84

Average Price: 12.3k

14. Amadou Diawara

Position: CDM

Rating: 84

Average Price: 11.5k

13. Mats Hummels

Position: CB

Rating: 88

Average Price: 29.8k

12. Marco Asensio

Position: RW

Rating: 85

Average Price: SBC

11. Steven Bergwijn

Position: LM

Rating: 84

Average Price: SBC

10. Sergio Reguilon

Position: LB

Rating: 84

Average Price: 71k

9. Dele Alli

Position: CAM

Rating: 85

Average Price: 48k

8. Moussa Dembele

Position: ST

Rating: 84

Average Price: 21.3k

7. Giovanni Reyna

Position: CAM

Rating: 85

Average Price: 39.5k

6. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Position: GK

Rating: 91

Average Price: 88k

5. Declan Rice

Position: CDM

Rating: 87

Average Price: 54.5k

4. Angel Di Maria

Position: RW

Rating: 89

Average Price: 302k

3. Diogo Jota

Position: LW

Rating: 86

Average Price: 462k

2. Eder Militao

Position: CB

Rating: 85

Average Price: 416k

1. Joao Felix

Position: CF

Rating: 88

Average Price: 709k

