FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: 82+ Pace SBC Requirements

We recently reported on the leaks for the 82+ guaranteed packs coming to FIFA 22, and now there are SBC tasks to complete in FUT for players to grab themselves one of these special packs.

The initial leaks confirmed that 82+ Pace, 82+ Dribbling and 82+ Pass would be released in the game, but EA has added these SBC tasks as an extra little treat for players who don’t have the coins to buy the packs themselves outright on the FIFA store.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 82+ Pace SBC that has been added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Pace has always been a major element of FIFA, especially in Ultimate Team, and having a guaranteed 82+ Pace Player Pack is certainly an intriguing prospect for players.

You’ll be looking at around 3,500 coins to complete the SBC from scratch, and the potential for getting a high rated player is pretty impressive.

82+ Pace SBC Requirements on FIFA 22

Here are the requirements for the 82+ Pace SBC on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

Player Level: Min Gold

Rare: Min 4

Team Chemistry: Min 15

# of players in the Squad: 6

Is The SBC Worth Completing?

At a cost of only 3,500 coins from scratch, this is absolutely worth the punt. Players have been revealing some big pulls from their 82+ Pace Players Packs, with the likes of Heung-min Son appearing with his impressive 89 overall.

One player on FUTBIN gave a great assessment of the packs, outlining what the chances are of getting a top-tier card. They said: “So I’ve done a filter to avoid all GKS, there are 388 players with pace over 82, the current cost for this SBC is around 4k, there are 38 players worth the cost.

“Your chance of getting your money back is around 10%. And this is just simple math, not to mention that higher level players are literally just less seen in packs.”

Make sure you get on this SBC as quickly as possible!

